disgusting video shows children being paraded around drag queen show taking cash tips

Yet another disgusting video has emerged of children being paraded around during a late night drag queen show in L.A. as they are encouraged to take cash tips from members of the crowd.

The woman filming the video expresses her revulsion at the scene, commenting, “Why in the hell do these people got these f**king little-bitty ass kids at this f**king drag show?”

“It is 11:40 at night – these people have children in a f**king drag show in L.A.” she adds.

The video then shows two young blonde girls being made by a drag queen to perform poses to music as they collect money from the attendees.

“Look at this sh*t! They’re f**king throwing money at these little girls, got ’em picking up f**king money off the floor like they’re f**king strippers and sh*t,” remarks the woman.

Respondents to the video were similarly repulsed.

“I can’t fathom what kind of woke ass stupid parent lets their little girls parade suggestively in front of a room full of horny sauced-up freaks while they get bills thrown at them like strippers,” one remarked.

“11.40pm. People giving money to children. This is insane,” added another.

This is by no means the only instance of children being exposed to sexualized drag queen shows in late night clubs.

In 2019, so-called ‘drag queen kid’ Desmond is Amazing performed on stage at a gay club in New York while patrons tossed money at the then 12-year-old boy.

A video posted to Tik Tok in February last year showed a drag queen dancing suggestively in front of a girl no older than 6 as adults in the room applauded and cheered.

The following month, we also highlighted how a school in Brooklyn reportedly handed out stickers to 4-year-old children during a ‘drag queen story time’ event that said “drag queen in training.”

This occurred in the same month that video emerged of a drag queen in the UK teaching toddlers how to twerk.

Drag queen Kitty Demure previously slammed ‘woke’ parents for exposing their kids to drag queen culture.

“I have absolutely no idea why you would want that to influence your child, would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?” he asked.

Drag Queen Story Time seems to be infested with pedophiles who want to sexualise and groom children, and the state facilitates it. It is time for parents to take action and protect their children from predators.

Source: Summit.news