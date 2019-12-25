Home
Censorship
Control
Orwellian Wrongthink
Justin Trudeau Pushing for “Significant Penalties” for Online “Hate Speech” in Canada
HAF
December 25, 2019
5G Dangers
Big Brother
Control
Google, Facebook, Neuralink Sued for Weaponized AI Tech Transfer, Complicity to Genocide in China
HAF
December 25, 2019
Uncategorized
The Testimony of Randy Cramer – A Soldier of The Mars Defense Force
HAF
December 25, 2019
Healthcare
Vaccines
Why You Should Never Sign the Refusal to Vaccinate Form
HAF
December 24, 2019
Satanist Pedophiles
UN Troops Deployed to Haiti Raped Girls as Young as 11, and “Fathered Hundreds of Babies”
HAF
December 24, 2019
Big Brother
Control
USA, UK, and China Lead the World in Spying on People
HAF
December 24, 2019
Migrant Crisis
Germany: Illegal Migrants Rebranded As ‘Climate Refugees’
HAF
December 24, 2019
ETs UFOs
NASA Found Life on Mars 40 Years Ago, But Covered it up for Political Reasons
HAF
December 23, 2019
Cold War 2
Control
George Soros
George Soros Listed as 2nd Most Influential Figure in Ukraine
HAF
December 23, 2019
News
Satanist Pedophiles
After DA Let Child Sex Trafficker Walk Free, Child Victim Killed Him, Now She’s Facing Life
HAF
December 23, 2019
Popular Posts this Week
List of 71 Clinton Associates Who Died Mysteriously or Committed Suicide Before Testimony
Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the highest profil...
Top Scientist Resigns: 'Global Warming is a $Trillions Scam — It has Corrupted Many Scientists'
The following is a letter to the American Physical Soci...
Al Gore’s 10 Global Warming Predictions, 13 Years Later — None Happened!
“The sky is falling! The sky is falling! Wake up before...
Over 30,000 Scientists Declare Climate Change A Hoax
Update: This story has been labeled as "fake news" by o...
'List of Soros' Names 226 MEPs in Europe Who Are Under the Complete Control of George Soros
The “list of Soros” exposes the EU as nothing more than...
George Soros: "I Fancy Myself As Some Kind of God"
by William F. JasperGeorge Soros, who fancies himself a...
5 Important Books the ‘Deep State’ Wants Buried (According to NYU Professor)
What we’re doing, it isn’t just listing five of these b...
Muslim Cop Hired to Promote Diversity Ends Up Being Part of Grooming Gang that Sex Trafficked Children
A Muslim police officer in the United Kingdom who was h...
Cell Tower Technician Sounds the Alarm on the Dangers of 5G
5G transmitters will not be constructed high upon a mou...
AT&T Unleashes 5G in 10 More U.S. Cities Despite Warnings, Lawsuits, and Opposition
Despite lawsuits, opposition, and warnings, they keep f...
