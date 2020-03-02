Drag Queen Dances Suggestively For Child While Adults Clap And Cheer
A video posted to Tik Tok shows a drag queen dancing suggestively in front of a girl no older than 6 as adults in the room applaud and cheer.

The clip shows the young girl seated as a drag queen crawls on her hands and knees towards her.

The drag queen then dances suggestively before approaching the girl and squatting down beside her in what some viewers said was comparable to the beginning of a lap dance.

The drag queen then shakes her backside before stroking the girl’s hair and kissing her.

Parents are seen clapping, dancing and cheering throughout the clip.

The text on the video claims “This sweet little girl asked her mom to get a better view.”

The look on her face suggests otherwise, with many respondents asserting her mannerisms suggested she was incredibly uncomfortable with the whole display.

Despite drag queens being an inherently sexual form of performance, leftists still insist there is nothing odd about exposing children to them.

This video clearly suggests otherwise.

As we previously highlighted, a Scottish MP invited a drag queen called ‘Flowjob’ who had previously uploaded sexually explicit content to Twitter to a primary school and then called parents who complained “homophobic.”

This is NOT an isolated event! As a matter of fact, Drag Queen Story Time is just a small part of a GLOBAL agenda of sexualizing very young children.

Even some drag queens have questioned why parents are allowing them to perform to children:

Last month we highlighted the words of an actual drag queen, Kitty Demure, who posted a viral video in which he expressed his amazement at why ‘woke’ parents are allowing their kids to be around drag queens, asking, “Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?”

Source: Summit.news

