Coronavirus Contains Unique “gain Of Function” Property “for Efficient Spreading In The Human Population” — Exact Quote From Science Paper Published In Antiviral Research

We now have bombshell, smoking gun evidence that the CoVid-19 “Wuhan” coronavirus was specifically engineered as an offensive biological warfare weapon, designed to target to exterminate human beings.

A new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Antiviral Research (Vol. 16, April 2020) is entitled, “The spike glycoprotein of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV contains a furin-like cleavage site absent in CoV of the same clade.”

It reveals that the CoVid-19 coronavirus contains unique features that allow it to function as a more efficient weapon system for human-to-human transmission, which helps explain why the virus has been impossible to contain (even under “quarantine” conditions, which have universally failed in China, Japan, Korea and elsewhere).

As the science authors of the paper explain in the full text, “This furin-like cleavage site… may provide a gain-of-function to the 2019-nCoV for efficient spreading in the human population.” (Emphasis added)

Further, the science paper finds that there is no known viral ancestry to the CoVid-19 coronavirus, meaning it did not evolve from nature. It was engineered, and the science paper authors also state that the virus contains elements from MERS, stating, “Before the emergence of the 2019-nCoV, this important feature was not observed in the lineage b of betacoronaviruses.”

The abstract and full PDF (paid) of the study are available through THIS LINK at ScienceDirect.com.

The “smoking gun” aspects of this research were brought to light earlier today by Prof. Frances Boyle who appeared on the Alex Jones Show (2nd broadcast hour, Feb. 19th, 2020) to reveal his findings that confirm the Wuhan coronavirus was an engineered biological weapon.

Tomorrow we will publish the full transcript from that interview, containing stunning new details about the origin of the viral weapon. You can watch the full 47-minute segment here:

Source: NaturalNews.com (excerpt); Brighteon.com