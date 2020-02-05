5+ NWO Agendas Accompanying the Coronavirus Epidemic

While the coronavirus epidemic continues, with people debating on both sides whether it is being overplayed or underplayed, it is worthwhile pausing to consider what agendas – and I mean which NWO agendas – are being rolled out using the epidemic as a cover or pretext.

As I covered in my last article The Coronavirus – 5G Connection and Coverup, with these kind of outbreaks, there is always a dual motivation for authorities: the motivation to hype and the motivation to downplay because both approaches serve the ruling class in different ways.

Deception is a hallmark of government, and clearly all the more so in an emergency, so it is always going to be hard to trust whatever news or stats are coming from official sources.

Regardless of the virus’ true origins and virulence, we can say for sure that there are several agendas being pushed as you read these words.

It’s the same old Hegelian dialectic strategy of problem-reaction-solution, and whatever the reality is on a microbial level, the world’s population has the perception of a problem, so the ruling class has another opportunity to make their order out of chaos.

Below are 5+ NWO agendas being carried out due to the coronavirus epidemic:

1. Centralized Control of Information, i.e. Censorship and Narrative Control

Quite a few of the speakers at the Event 201 simulation (hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center in partnership with World Economic Forum [WEF] and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) spoke of the need for the centralized control of information during a pandemic, including one speaker Lavan Thiru (described as a Monetary Authority of Singapore) who mentioned “a step up from the part of the government on enforcement actions against fake news.”

There were some who said Big Tech is a no longer a platform but a broadcaster and must be made to combat fake news.

Another speaker in typical fashion demonized conspiracy theories.

Here is a quote directly from the simulation / make-believe event (which came true 6 weeks later):

“Disinformation and misinformation are wreaking havoc … pharmaceutical companies are being accused of introducing the … virus so they can make money on drugs and vaccines, and have seen public faith in their products plummet.

“Unrest due to false rumors and divisive messaging is rising, and is exacerbating spread of the disease as levels of trust fall, and people stop cooperating with response efforts. This is a massive problem, one that threatens governments and trusted institutions.

“National governments are considering or have already implemented a range of interventions to combat misinformation.

“Some governments have taken control of national access to the internet; others are censoring websites and social media content, and a small number have shut down internet access completely to prevent the flow of misinformation. Penalties have been put in place for spreading harmful falsehoods, including arrests.”

The plan is to continue the censorship which Big Tech has been spearheading for years now, using the excuse of harmful “fake news” by claiming that the dissemination of false information during an emergency is a bigger problem than usual and must be stopped.

Here are some other quotes from the event:

“I do think that there needs to be sort-of an honest broker, a centralized command-and-control organization that really brings together the public-private sector, both on a global approach and also on a local approach …”

“Yes, I agree, and I wanted to speak to the point about having the honest broker, and I think in this regard the United Nations fits the bill … “

“It’s important that the UN and WHO remain very clear, but when they challenge governments directly, they often get into this issue of sovereignty, and so I think it’s really important not to have that as the only response … it’s really critical to remember soft power influence …”

That last statement reveals yet again a dominant NWO agenda in so many arenas of life: narrative control.

2. The Cashless Agenda

The cashless agenda is a long-term NWO scheme that goes hand in hand with transhumanism, i.e. the digitization of everything in society, including things like money, information and life itself.

Power-hungry control freaks – the types of people that gravitate towards government – love the idea of a cashless society because then every single economic transaction can be traced, which allows authorities to build an even more complete picture of who you are so as stop any possible disobedience or revolution before it happens. It also increases governmental revenue via taxation.

As this Activist Post article highlights, China has jumped on the opportunity to forward the cashless agenda by claiming that paper money must now be taken out of circulation due to the possibility that it could contain traces of COVID-19 and therefore contribute to the spreading of the coronavirus.

3. Martial Law Quarantines

Governments love martial law scenarios, because normal human rights are suspended. Authoritarian China has been lauded by many globalists such as the late David Rockefeller as a model for the New World Order.

Some of the photos and videos coming out of China showing the police state there have been horrific.

Another crisis, another opportunity for the government to see how much they can get away with under the banner of fighting the virus.

4. Mandatory Vaccination

The coronavirus epidemic has provided a good excuse for governments round the world to introduce one of their favorite NWO agendas – mandatory vaccination.

The reason why this agenda is particularly so well liked is that it allows authorities access to the human body – and not just the citizen’s body, but his or her bloodstream too.

Truthfully, we have no idea what is in that needle when it gets injected, so all sorts of things could be implanted in our bodies without our knowledge or consent.

Coincidentally (or not), China passed a law on June 29th 2019 that rolled out a national mandatory vaccination program.

Coincidentally (or not), the law went into effect on December 1st 2019, just weeks before the coronavirus epidemic became a worldwide news story. Here is the article:

“On June 29, 2019, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee of the People’s Republic of China (PRC or China) adopted the PRC Law on Vaccine Administration (Vaccine Law). The official Xinhua news agency states that the Law provides for the “strictest” vaccine management with tough penalties in order to ensure the country’s vaccine safety …

“The Law mandates the launching of a national vaccine electronic tracking platform that integrates tracking information throughout the whole process of vaccine production, distribution, and use to ensure all vaccine products can be tracked and verified (art. 10).

“According to the Law, China is to implement a state immunization program, and residents living within the territory of China are legally obligated to be vaccinated with immunization program vaccines, which are provided by the government free of charge.

“Local governments and parents or other guardians of children must ensure that children be vaccinated with the immunization program vaccines … The Law will take effect on December 1, 2019.”

I also have to wonder about the implications when we have so-called experts like Ralph Baric who are pointing out that this coronavirus epidemic may include asymptomatic carriers (as in this story of the 10-year-old Chinese boy who had no symptoms but allegedly tested positive for COVID-19).

This may be helpful information, but it also adds fuel to the mandatory vaccine fire so to speak, because then the authorities claim that they have to vaccinate everyone to protect society due to all these possible hidden asymptomatic carriers that could pop up and infect everyone.

By extension, mandatory vaccination may also include DNA vaccines and microchipping (see next).

5. Bill Gates’ ID2020: Digital Identification via Microchipping

As David Icke says, if Bill Gates is involved in it, it’s bad for humanity.

NWO point-man Gates has been heavily pushing GMOs and vaccines for years (including slipping up and admitting that vaccines contribute to population control); he was part of Event 201 that simulated the coronavirus epidemic before it happened; he “didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with” Jeffrey Epstein; so now we have to ask how else this sold-out NWO frontman is benefiting from the virus. Turns out the answer may be found in yet another globalist project Gates has been promoting: ID 2020.

This is the human microchipping agenda, repackaged. It sells itself as “a trusted and reliable way” to fulfill a “fundamental and universal human right” – safeguarding your identity both online and in the physical world. This article reports:

“The ID2020 Alliance, as it’s being called, is a digital identity program that aims to “leverage immunization” as a means of inserting tiny microchips into people’s bodies.

“In collaboration with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, also known as GAVI, the government of Bangladesh and various other “partners in government, academia, and humanitarian relief,” the ID2020 Alliance … wants all humans to be “vaccinated” with digital tracking chips that will create a seamless monitoring system for the New World Order to manage the populations of the world with ease.“

“While the ID2020 program’s testing grounds are primarily in the Third World, the group says it’s also now working with governments here in the United States to start microchipping people through vaccination.

“In Austin, Texas, for example, the homeless population is now being exploited as a collective guinea pig for ID2020’s microchip vaccination program, which the group claims will help to “empower” homeless people by supposedly giving them “control” over their personal identity data.

“The City of Austin, ID2020, and several other partners are working together with homeless people and the service providers who engage with them to develop a blockchain-enabled digital identity platform called MyPass to empower homeless people with their own identity data,” writes Chris Burt for BiometricUpdate.com.​

“ID2020 is also jabbing refugees with its microchip vaccinations through two inaugural pilot programs known as iRespond and Everest.”

Since Gates was obviously intimately involved in planning this outbreak and ensuring his companies have the patents and vaccines for the newly released virus, is he also planning on using the coronavirus epidemic to further promote ID2020?

6. Agenda 2030: Wuhan Slated to be one of China’s Smart Cities

A massive agenda involved in the coronavirus epidemic is the agenda of all agenda – UN Agenda 2030, which involves Smart Cities. Guess what? Before the outbreak China had already planned which of its cities were going to be the ones slated to become the pilot Smart Cities.

Wuhan was one of them (which makes sense why it was also the site of China’s 5G rollout as covered in my previous article). See here:

“Wuhan Future City, located in eastern East Lake High-Tech Development Zone, is one of the four concentrated talent bases for major State-owned enterprises and the only “future science and technology town” approved by the State Council for central and western regions.”

7. Is the Coronavirus Epidemic a Race-Based Bioweapon?

I don’t know if I would exactly classify this as a NWO agenda, but a race-based bioweapon is certainly a likely possibility here. Consider that virtually all known deaths from the coronavirus epidemic thus far have been in China.

Only around 4 deaths outside of China have been reported – 1 in the Philippines on February 1st, 1 in Japan on February 13th and 2 in Iran on February 20th. Lance Walton (VDare.com) has written several articles asking why no one is talking about it.

He points out how WHO (World Health Organization) Director-General Tedros Ahanom Ghebreyesus declared that he opposed travel bans.

ZeroHedge.com quoted him as saying that “We reiterate our call to all countries not to impose restrictions that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade. Such restrictions can have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.”

If the virus doesn’t discriminate based on race, and just weakens or kills anyone, then the public health benefits of banning people would be great.

However, if the virus does indeed discriminate on race, and only targets East Asians, then the WHO head’s comments make sense.

This raises yet more questions: if the COVID-19 is a race-based bioweapon, who created it? The US? Israel? How did they sneak it into China and release it?

Conclusion: Coronavirus Epidemic Being Used to Push NWO Agendas

Interestingly, the opening ceremony of the Wuhan Military Games declared a “New World” (see image of a screenshot from the opening ceremony) which suggests the phrase New World Order and also suggests societal transformation – yet another clue that this entire event was pre-planned:

Whatever the truth turns out to be about the origin of the virus itself, who created it, how it was released and whether it is really as dangerous as is hyped, there can be no doubt that the entire coronavirus epidemic phenomenon is being used to accelerate several NWO agendas in typical problem-reaction-solution style.

