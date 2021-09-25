President of Croatia: ‘We Will Not Be Vaccinated Anymore’

The President of Croatia hammered the media Monday after a reporter asked why the vaccination rate in Croatia is not as high as in other European Union countries. The Croatian President Zoran Milanovic retorted saying, “We will not be vaccinated anymore”.

Croatians have been “vaccinated enough” and should be allowed to accept the risks of becoming infected with COVID on their own terms, according to President Zoran Milanović.

President Milanović broke with the majority of his contemporaries in expressing frustration over medical authoritarianism and COVID hysteria pushed by the mainstream media and the globalists.

“We will not go more than 50 percent, let them fence us with wire,” Milanović said in recent statements to the press. “I don’t care. We’re vaccinated enough and everyone knows it.”

“We need to know what the goal of this frenzy is. If the goal is to completely eradicate the virus, then we have the goal. I have not heard that this is the goal. If someone tells me it’s a goal, I will tell him he’s out of his mind.”

“I start every day with CNN and those few channels and I wonder if I am normal or are they crazy,” he said. “They spread panic. They do it from the beginning.”

Watch below:

“We need to know what the goal of this frenzy is. If the goal is to completely eradicate the #virus, then we have the goal. I have not heard that this is the goal. If someone tells me it’s a goal, I will tell him he’s out of his mind.” Read more 👉🏽 https://t.co/7YVyVRiXbt pic.twitter.com/VdWWNBPDWj — GreatGameIndia (@GreatGameIndia) September 23, 2021

Continuing to express his frustration, Milanovic said there is “simply no chance” Croatia’s vaccination rate is “endangering” anyone, because all the other countries are heavily vaccinated, and therefore have no reason to fear unvaccinated Croatians.

“There is no life without risk, without the possibility of getting sick. People get sick from a thousand other more serious things, and while that’s happening we’ve been talking about COVID-19 for a year and a half.”

“Okay, [one] year. I understand. I justify. I was fdor it. Since the New Year, I have only listened [to] nonsense.”

On the other hand, Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is nothing less than a disaster. The Israel vaccine crisis should be a warning to the rest of the world.

After Portugal, now Sweden has become the second European nation to ban travellers from the most vaccinated nation Israel.

Meanwhile according to the former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, the 6 feet Social Distancing rule was completely made up and arbitrary and nobody knows where it came from.

According to a new nationwide study almost half of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have mild or asymptomatic cases. The study shows how a pandemic was created on the myth of COVID Hospitalizations.

According to leaked NHS data more than half of those hospitalized with Covid-19 in the UK only tested positive after admission to the hospital.

At the same time, you aren’t legally allowed to know which variant gave you COVID-19, even if it’s Delta. No test exists for any variant of Covid, and no laboratory anywhere is planning to make one.

Its an open COVID-19 variant fraud and why they won’t tell you which variant you are infected with.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com