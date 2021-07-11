new study shows children in uk have 99.995% chance of surviving covid 19

by Jim Hoft

Maybe we’d trust them more if they stopped all the lying. Dr. Fauci, the CDC and the Biden administration continue to push for parents to get their children vaccinated for the coronavirus.

This is despite the fact that children have a 99.995% chance of surviving the virus.

Stanford Professor of Medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya joined Cortez and Pelligrino on Friday night to discuss the Biden administration’s insistence to vaccinate every child in the US for the dangerous and unpredictable COVID-19 vaccine.

During the discussion, Steve Cortez brought up a recent study in the UK that found that only 6 children out of the nearly half a million COVID infections died from the disease. 19 other deaths were children with pre-existing conditions.

And yet the CDC and Biden administration insist on vaccinating children from a disease to them that is less lethal than the flu or drowning.

This is a stunning study.

Why would authorities push facemasks and vaccines on children for the coronavirus when it is next to impossible for kids to die from this disease?