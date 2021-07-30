Chaos Erupts in Italian Parliament Over Vaccine Passport Plans: ‘No Green Pass’

Chaos erupted in the Italian parliament earlier over plans to introduce domestic vaccine passports, with MPs holding up protest signs that said “no green pass.”

A video clip shows one MP being pursued by security officials as he attempts to hold the sign aloft before fleeing the chamber.

However, he is followed by numerous other MPs holding the same sign who then move to occupy the room.

Italie : des députés manifestent dans le parlement contre le #PassSanitaire : viva Italia ! pic.twitter.com/EmY8pCgfvG — Gilbert Collard (@GilbertCollard) July 29, 2021

The Italian government has introduced one of the most draconian versions of the vaccine passport in Europe.

From next month, anyone wishing to enter cinemas, theatres, exhibitions, museums, sporting events, private parties, festivals, trade fairs, swimming pools, and gyms will have to prevent proof of vaccination or negative COVID infection status.

“The pass will also be mandatory for all those wishing to access restaurants, bars, and pastry shops,” reports SchengenVisaInfo.

Tourists entering the country will also be mandated to sign up for the green pass.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi justified the introduction of the rules by citing the spread of the delta variant.

“The Delta variant is threatening. It spreads much more quickly than other variants. I invite all Italians to get vaccinated and to do so straight away. Without vaccinations, we’d have to close everything again,” Draghi said.

As we highlighted last week, Italians have been vociferously protesting against the measure, with demonstrators in Turin chanting “no dictatorship” during one rally.

Source: Summit.news