The Great Reset’s Official Launch Date is Jan. 25-29 in Davos, Switzerland

by Silviu “Silview” Costinescu

The World Economic Forum has just published what can only be called the official flyer for the coming Davos 2021 meeting of the World Economic Forum leaders, the masterminds behind The Great Reset.

Looks like the awareness campaign we started a few months ago has forced them to publicly assume their insane agenda and allow more public scrutiny.

Remember that thing Justin Trudeau was pushing while saying it’s a “conspiracy theory” that needs to be stopped?

In their own words:

The Davos Agenda will also mark the launch of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset Initiative and begin the preparation of the Special Annual Meeting in the spring.

Each day will focus on one of the five domains of the Great Reset Initiative:

Monday 25 January: Special Addresses, Leadership Panels and Impact Sessions on Designing cohesive, sustainable and resilient economic systems

Tuesday 26 January: Special Addresses, Leadership Panels and Impact Sessions on Driving responsible industry transformation and growth

Wednesday 27 January: Special Addresses, Leadership Panels and Impact Sessions on Enhancing stewardship of our global commons

Thursday 28 January: Special Addresses, Leadership Panels and Impact Sessions on Harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Friday 29 January: Special Addresses, Leadership Panels and Impact Sessions on Advancing global and regional

cooperation

The Davos Agenda will feature:

– Heads of state and of government from the G20 and international organizations giving special addresses on the state of the world, as well as engaging in dialogue with business leaders from around the world

– Industry leaders and public figures discussing in leadership panels how to advance and accelerate public-private collaboration on critical issues such as COVID-19 vaccination, job creation and climate change, among others

– The Forum’s core communities, including its International Business Council, sharing their insight and recommendations from global, regional and industry initiatives in impact sessions.

The Davos Agenda aims to inform the global public and the Forum’s 25,000,000+ social media followers on the key issues shaping the year ahead.

It will also engage over 430 cities in 150 countries that host Global Shapers, a network of young people driving dialogue, action and change.

More than 20,000 members of TopLink, our digital interaction platform, and over 400,000 subscribers to Strategic Intelligence, our world-leading knowledge app, will also be active online throughout the week’s programme.

Live sessions will begin each day as of 08.00 until 19.00 Central European Time (CET).

Last summer, WEF announced the annual gathering of the rich and powerful in the Swiss mountains, will be delayed next year due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said in a statement that its annual meeting, as Davos is officially known, would be delayed until summer 2021. The event had been due to take place in January.

“The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the ‘Great Reset’ in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent,” Adrian Monck, managing director of public engagement at the World Economic Forum, said in a statement emailed to media.

“However, the advice from experts is that we cannot do so safely in January.”

Must-read on the subject: Very Detailed Explanation Of The Great Reset And The New World Order

Instead, The World Economic Forum will hold this “high-level” digital event. Details of the rescheduled event will be confirmed “as soon as we are assured that all conditions are fulfilled to guarantee the health and safety of our participants and the hosting community,” Monck said.

2020’s attendees included Bill Gates, US President Donald Trump, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, German chancellor Angela Merkel, and teenage climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.