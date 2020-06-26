Dr. Fauci and the NIH’s History in Experimenting on Foster Children and Using Aborted Fetal Tissue to Develop an HIV Vaccine

by Brian Shilhavy

When we started MedicalKidnap.com in 2014, one of the shocking things we learned was that it was perfectly legal for medical researchers to use foster children as lab rats to develop drugs.

Once the state takes custody of a child away from the parents, and the child becomes a ward of the state, medical researchers no longer need parental approval to conduct medical research, and they can also bill the U.S. Government directly to fund this research, usually using Medicaid, even if they drugs being used are experimental and have not yet been approved by the FDA.

Some highlights from that article:

The U.S. federal government has mandated drug research with children. The need for children to participate in drug company research is high, and the temptation to overstep parental rights to force children to participate is great.

Researchers publicly admit using money and other rewards to obtain participation of children in their drug trials.

Organizations that advocate for the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their children’s healthcare are finding that foster children in CPS custody are being enrolled in drug experiments without parental approval.

State Child Protective Services are enrolling children in drug experiments without parental approval or court orders.

However, those who conduct these drug experiments for pharmaceutical companies, and those who are charged with monitoring such research, do not see a problem with their recruitment methods.

In a 2011 article in the Journal Pediatrics, researchers discussed the problem of recruiting children for participation in clinical trials for drug testing.

Researchers from Ohio State University (Columbus) and Case Western Reserve University, confirm that the US federal government is mandating that children be included in clinical research studies.

Dr. Tishler, PhD, and Dr. Staats Reiss, PhD stated:

Since 1994, federal guidelines have called for the inclusion of children in clinical studies. Related federal incentives and laws such as the “pediatric rule” (the Pediatric Research Equity Act) and the pediatric exclusivity provision have also been passed to increase the number of pediatric clinical trials launched by pharmaceutical companies.

Despite these mandates, the allocations to pediatric clinical trials in federal and private research and development budgets have remained limited.

In addition, pediatric researchers continue to experience difficulty locating children and families who are willing to enroll in clinical trials.

Recruitment for pediatric studies is hampered by several factors including ethical concerns with using children as subjects, regulatory oversight that is significantly more restrictive for child trials than for adult trials, a lack of research infrastructure, the need to obtain consent from parents, and the challenge of determining appropriate payments for participation that are not coercive.

In 2005, a hearing with the title “Protections for Foster Children Enrolled in Clinical Trials” was held by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Subcommittee on Human Resources of the Committee on Ways and Means, investigated whether adequate safeguards were in place to protect foster children from being forced to participate in drug studies.

The allegation that they were investigating involved clinical drug trials on AIDS drugs that were conducted during the period from the late 1980s through 2001.

Since publishing this article back in 2015, much more information has come to surface, especially in light of the COVID Plandemic of 2020.

The same group of people who have been involved in HIV/AIDS research to develop an HIV vaccine, a vaccine which has never come to market, are the same group of people now working with the U.S. Government to develop a COVID vaccine.

The public has a right to know more about the past research to develop an HIV vaccine, and how they experimented on children who who were “legally” kidnapped from their families for research purposes, as well as the live aborted fetuses that were used to try and create “humanized mice” to produce this vaccine, since this is the same group that has been given hundreds of billions of dollars by the U.S. Government to now develop a COVID vaccine.

Dr. Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Use of Foster Children in Developing an HIV Vaccine

Faith Dyson recently published an article on Facebook titled: What Was Fauci’s Role In Funding Tuskgegee-Like AIDS Experiments On Foster Children In Seven U.S. States?

She relies heavily on the work of investigative journalist Liam Scheff, and his research published in the book, The House That AIDS Built, which can be found online here.

In 2004 – investigative journalist, Liam Scheff, exposed the fact that hundreds of Foster children at Incarnation Children’s Center [ICC] in NYC were used and abused as lab rats for unsupervised and unrestricted AIDS research and Vaccine studies by Big Pharma and The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases [NIAID].

Years later in separate investigations – 13,878 children were discovered to have been made subject of the same fate during the 1980’s and 1990’s in six other states: Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Colorado and Texas.

As we found out in our own investigative report back in 2015, Congress knew about these medical experiments being conducted on foster children and conducted a hearing in 2005, with the title “Protections for Foster Children Enrolled in Clinical Trials.”

The transcript of these hearings used to be on the House.gov website, but since we published our article it has been removed. A copy can be found at Archives.org here.

When the Subcommittee on Human Resources of the Committee on Ways and Means, U.S. House of Representatives met to examine this problem, Chairman Wally Herger, Representative from California made this statement:

Over the last 18 months, this Subcommittee has heard hearings about a number of issues affecting kids in the Federal, State child welfare programs, and this issue is like many of them: It has the potential for being explosive. The child welfare program in the richest, most powerful country in the world is, and has been, often an abysmal failure.

Now, we don’t need proof of more of that. We can give you all kinds of examples of it. We know about kids losing their lives in the child welfare system. Practically every State legislature every year deals with one case or another, and everybody wrings their hands, and the problems go on. The kids are sometimes locked up and sometimes starved under the supervision of the agencies. We know the children have been used without proper supervision for drug testing. (emphasis added)

The first witness to testify before the House subcommittee was Dr. Donald Young, M.D., U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation. He provided extensive testimony regarding governmental oversight. Dr. Young concluded his remarks by stating:

We continue to address challenges posed by the threat of HIV/AIDS and are committed to basic and clinical research to strengthen the nation’s ability to cope with this infectious disease. The protection of human subjects, including children, in clinical trials has been and will remain a top priority for HHS. HHS is firmly committed to the protection of the rights and welfare of every individual who participates in human research consistent with sound ethical standards and regulatory requirements.

Later in the hearing, Dr. Young was asked if any changes were needed in regard to foster children and their participation in drug experimentation. Dr. Young stated:

We are not aware of any changes that we believe need to be made. If they are identified, we will be very happy to consider them and make a decision as how best to proceed. We share with you the concern about the adequate protection of foster children. At the same time, the opportunity to let them participate and get the advantage of clinical research, if that is theirs and their guardian’s decision.

It appears that this Congressional hearing, while acknowledging that foster children were being enrolled in HIV/AIDS vaccine trials, did nothing to stop it.

Liam Scheff details what some of these foster children went through in his book.

In New York’s Washington Heights is a 4-story brick building called Incarnation Children’s Center (ICC). This former convent houses a revolving stable of children who’ve been removed from their own homes by the Agency for Child Services [ACS]. These children are black, Hispanic and poor.

Once taken into ICC, the children become subjects of drug trials sponsored by NIAID (National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, a division of the NIH), NICHD (the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development) in conjunction with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies – GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Genentech, Chiron/Biocine and others.

The drugs being given to the children are toxic – they’re known to cause genetic mutation, organ failure, bone marrow death, bodily deformations, brain damage and fatal skin disorders.

If the children refuse the drugs, they’re held down and have them force fed. If the children continue to resist, they’re taken to Columbia Presbyterian hospital where a surgeon puts a plastic tube through their abdominal wall into their stomachs. From then on, the drugs are injected directly into their intestines.

In 2003, two children, ages 6 and 12, had debilitating strokes due to drug toxicities. The 6-year-old went blind. They both died shortly after. Another 14-year old died recently. An 8-year-old boy had two plastic surgeries to remove large, fatty, drug-induced lumps from his neck.

This isn’t science fiction. This is AIDS research. The children at ICC were born to mothers who tested HIV positive, or who themselves tested positive. However, neither parents nor children were told a crucial fact — HIV tests are extremely inaccurate.

The HIV test cross-reacts with nearly seventy commonly-occurring conditions, giving false positive results. These conditions include common colds, herpes, hepatitis, tuberculosis, drug abuse, inoculations and most troublingly, current and prior pregnancy. This is a double inaccuracy, because the factors that cause false positives in pregnant mothers can be passed to their children – who are given the same false diagnosis.

Most of us have never heard this before. It’s undoubtedly the biggest secret in medicine. However, it’s well known among HIV researchers that HIV tests are extremely inaccurate – but the researchers don’t tell the doctors, and they certainly don’t tell the children at ICC, who serve as test animals for the next generation of AIDS drugs. ICC is run by Columbia University’s Presbyterian Hospital in affiliation with Catholic Home Charities through the Archdiocese of New York.

Does the issue of “inaccurate tests” sound familiar? It should, because we are seeing the exact same thing today with COVID tests.

Faith Dyson writes about her reaction after reading Liam Scheff’s reports:

When I read the report, I was much like the general public – totally ignorant of NIAID; its director, funding, etc. and I doubt at that time there were very many other people who would have known who was in charge of the Agency outside of government bureaucrats, scientists, researchers, activists and possibly those who were affected by ‘the AIDS/HIV virus’.

What’s interesting to note here is that the source and/or existence of that pandemic is another highly questionable subject, because it appears to mimic the same scenario that accompanies the latest super-bug to attack the world’s population, the Coronavirus.

In fact – they’re so much alike, one would think the exact same plan had been followed in the production of both epidemics; the older one, AIDS/HIV, using monkeys and the newer one, Corona, using bats. (See link #3 for a shocking revelation re: active viruses in childhood vaccines that cause AIDS, Cancer, and Leukemia plus a host of other diseases and disorders and see #4 for the traumatic details of how the effects are still plaguing our population decades later.)

Therefore – due to the results of the AIDS/HIV epidemic, those most affected by it had been demanding – from the same government Agency and pharmaceutical companies – some sort of treatment, vaccine, drug, etc. to stem the tide of the infection.

So the big question back then was:

“Where could Big Pharma and NIAID find lab rats to whom they could offer ‘free medical care’ in the guise of ‘helping to prevent and/or remedy their suffering’ all the while using them in AIDS/HIV drug and vaccine trails – without being bothered from outside interference, the same as was done in the infamous Tuskgegee Syphilis Experiment?” (See link #5.)

As Liam Scheff uncovered – the answer to their mad scientific prayers was the unsupervised and unprotected wards of the state, a.k.a. ‘Foster children’.

However – since the newest pandemic has arisen to overshadow all others, and we now have a much larger group of people demanding the same provisions from the same corporations and Government Agency, we all know who is the head of NIAID.

It’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead members of the Trump Administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

So a recap of the facts we’ve learned from the corona outbreak – in conjunction with the AIDS/HIV funding that spawned the experiments at Incarnation Children’s Center and elsewhere – are as follows:

1) Dr. Fauci has been the director of NIAID, a division of The Executive Branch of The U.S. Government, since 1984, so he was also director during the Incarnation Children’s Center Experiments,

2) his NIAID profile states that he still currently “oversees an extensive research portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika.” (See link #6),

3) Fauci participates in Gate-sponsored Global Health Conferences and is listed on The Leadership Council for The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation (See link #7 and #8.), which has a huge stake in the profits from a Vaccine, Contact Tracing, microchipping, and various other technologies,

4) NIAID illegally outsourced $3.7 Million in U.S. Tax-payer’s money to Chinese scientists in the Wuhan Lab at the center of the Coronavirus outbreak for researching its ‘gain of function’ – after a moratorium had called a halt to all U.S. involvement in such studies. (See link #9.)

and,

5) Fauci famously predicted in a speech from 2017 at Georgetown University: “[…], but also there will be a surprise outbreak […], and the history of the last 32 years that I’ve been the director of NIAID will tell the next administration that there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that they will be faced with the challenges that their predecessors were faced with” – in a battle with a pandemic of infectious disease. (See link #10)

Read the entire article by Faith Dyson here.

Judicial Watch Sues the FDA to Obtain Records on Purchases of “Fresh and Never Frozen” Fetus Parts for HIV/AIDS Research

Last week we published an interview between Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Dr. Theresa Deisher regarding the use of human fetal tissue to culture viruses for vaccines.

Most of the COVID vaccines being developed are using human fetal tissue to culture the coronavirus.

One of the more interesting questions Mr. Kennedy asked Dr. Deisher was why the manufacturers of vaccines switched from exclusively using animal tissue to culture viruses for vaccines, to start using aborted fetal tissue some years back.

Dr. Deisher’s reply was that the industry was getting a lot of pressure from the animal rights movement to stop using animals for experimentation.

Mr. Kennedy was shocked, and stated:

It’s kind of weird to think that the animal rights activists have more clout with the vaccine companies than do the anti-abortion activists.

Dr. Deisher replied:

They do. And you know what’s really alarming is the lack of outcry over human babies born alive at five to six months old so that their hearts can be obtained beating. And they have to be beating to be used in the research that’s being done.

If the heart has stopped beating, it’s not useful. You cannot use it.

And so these babies are delivered alive, and their hearts cut out without anesthesia.

I wouldn’t do that to a mouse….

Watch the interview here.

Earlier this week, June 23, 2020, Judicial Watch announced that they had obtained records showing that the FDA paid for “Fresh and Never Frozen” human fetal parts for use in “Humanized Mice” creation in the past for HIV/AIDS research.

Judicial Watch announced today it received 165 pages of records from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showing the FDA between 2012 and 2018 entered into 8 contracts worth $96,370 with Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR) to acquire “fresh and never frozen” tissue from 1st and 2nd trimester aborted fetuses for use in creating “humanized mice” for ongoing research.

ABR is a non-profit firm which has been the subject of criminal referrals from House and Senate committees investigating whether Planned Parenthood or any other entity was illegally profiting from the handling of fetal tissue from aborted babies.

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department Health and Human Services (No. 1:19-cv-00876)) after HHS failed to respond adequately to a September 28, 2018, FOIA request seeking:

All contracts and related documentation between FDA and Advanced Biosciences Resources (ABR) for the provision of human fetal tissue to be used in humanized mice research.

All records reflecting the disbursement of funds to ABR for the provision of human fetal tissue to be used in humanized mice research.

All guidelines and procedural documents provided to ABR by FDA relating to the acquisition and extraction of human fetal tissue for its provision to the FDA for humanized mice research. All communications between FDA officials and employees and representatives of ABR related to the provision by ABR to the FDA of human fetal tissue for the purpose of humanized mice research.

The lawsuit can be read here.

On February 13, 2020, Judicial Watch announced:

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced it received 676 pages of records from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) showing that the agency paid thousands of dollars to a California-based firm to purchase organs from aborted human fetuses to create “humanized mice” for HIV research.

The records show that NIH paid at least $18,100 between December 2016 and August 2018 to Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR) for livers and thymuses from second trimester aborted fetuses. They include at least 26 such purchases from ABR by Dr. Kim Hasenkrug, senior investigator at the NIH lab in Hamilton, Montana.

Purchase orders associated with the transactions state: “These tissues, liver and thymus, are required [by] Ron Messer for ongoing studies of HIV in the Hasenkrug Lab. Our mice will be ready for reconstitution soon.”

The Trump Administration put a ban on using aborted human fetal tissue in federally funded research, but during the COVID Plandemic some members of Congress petitioned to get an exemption for COVID-19 research. (Source.)

HIV/AIDS DNA Vaccine now a COVID DNA Vaccine Project – Same People, Same Methods

Having failed at their attempts to develop a DNA altering vaccine for HIV/AIDS, the same group of people are now collecting BILLIONS of dollars of U.S. funding to develop a COVID DNA altering vaccine.

It looks a lot like the same play book, only this time it is on “Warp Speed” for fast-tracking, and instead of using fresh fetal tissue to create “humanized mice” they have the FDA’s approval to conduct trials directly on humans, with no animal testing first.

What will be the results?