the wheels are coming off of globalist tyranny
Great ResetNWOTyranny

The Wheels Are Coming Off of Globalist Tyranny

The wheels are coming off of the New World Order’s domination of humanity.

the wheels are coming off of globalist tyranny

Even the Johns Hopkins group that supported the Bill Gates Foundation is now trying to cover its tracks as the Covid narrative disintegrates.

As positive a development this may appear to be, it actually signals further suffering. The engineers of the Great Reset have many levers to pull.

World War, Cyberattacks, Civil War, and more intense bioweapons are just a few of the cards they could play at any moment to keep their madness going.

Don’t miss:

Sources: InfoWars.com; Banned.video; FutureNews.news

The Great Reset Agenda Has Failed – Is Ukraine Plan B? Previous post

Related Articles

the great reset agenda has failed – is ukraine plan b?
Great Reset

The Great Reset Agenda Has Failed – Is Ukraine Plan B?

the government’s kill switch for your car, your freedoms and your life
ControlTyranny

The Government’s Kill Switch for Your Car, Your Freedoms and Your Life

majority of canadians now want covid rules to end after trucker revolt
CoronavirusTyranny

Majority of Canadians Now Want COVID Rules to End After Trucker Revolt

johns hopkins review lockdowns failed to save any lives while causing enormous harm
CoronavirusTyranny

Johns Hopkins Review: Lockdowns Failed to Save Any Lives While Causing Enormous Harm