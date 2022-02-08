the wheels are coming off of globalist tyranny

The wheels are coming off of the New World Order’s domination of humanity.

Even the Johns Hopkins group that supported the Bill Gates Foundation is now trying to cover its tracks as the Covid narrative disintegrates.

As positive a development this may appear to be, it actually signals further suffering. The engineers of the Great Reset have many levers to pull.

World War, Cyberattacks, Civil War, and more intense bioweapons are just a few of the cards they could play at any moment to keep their madness going.

