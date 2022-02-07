International Criminal Grand Jury Investigation: ‘Psychopathic’ Globalists Used COVID to Commit ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

An international coalition of lawyers and judges convened a hearing to prosecute the “crimes against humanity” perpetrated by governments who used the COVID-19 pandemic as the pretext.

The group, called the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion, gathered in Germany on Saturday to detail the many human rights violations inflicted by politicians around the world during the COVID pandemic under the directive of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“This case, involving the most heinous crimes against humanity committed under the guise of a corona pandemic, looks complicated only at first glance,” said German attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in his opening statement.

Fuellmich elaborated in great detail how the COVID pandemic was engineered by the establishment to usher humanity into a technocratic system under their control.

“One, there is no corona pandemic, but only a PCR test ‘plandemic’ fueled by an elaborate psychological operation designed to create a constant state of panic among the world’s population,” Fuellmich explained. “This agenda has been long-planned.”

“Its ultimately unsuccessful precursor was the swine flu some 12 years ago, and it was cooked up by a group of super rich psychopathic and sociopathic people who hate and fear people at the same time, have no empathy, and are driven by the desire to gain full control over all of us, the people of the world,” he continued, adding that they’re using “governments and the mainstream media” to spread “panic propaganda 24/7.”

Fuellmich noted that the coronavirus can be treated with Vitamin C and D, Zinc, ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine — all substances dismissed and demonized by the mainstream media and medical establishment since the pandemic’s outset to see through their “ultimate goal” of getting everyone on the planet to take the “lethal experimental injections.”

Fuellmich then pointed out how the WEF has captured world governments through it’s “Young Global Leaders” program to carry out its Great Reset agenda.

“Our governments are not our governments anymore, rather they have been taken over by the other side through their main platform, the World Economic Forum, which had started to create their own global leaders through their ‘Young Global Leaders’ program as early as 1992,” Fuellmich said, citing Bill Gates and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel as its first graduates.

The final pieces of the COVID puzzle involve “population control” and the dissolution of national sovereignty with the replacement of a One World Government and single currency, Fuellmich argued.

“This involves population control which, in their view, requires both a massive reduction of the population and manipulating the DNA of the remaining population with the help – for example – of mRNA experimental injections,” Fuellmich said.

“But it also requires the deliberate destruction of democracy, of the rule of law, and of our constitutions through chaos so that ultimately, we will agree to losing our national and cultural identities and instead will accept a One World Government under the UN – which is now under the full control of them and their World Economic Forum – a digital passport through which each and every move is monitored and controlled, and one digital currency which we will only be able to receive from one World bank — theirs, of course,” he added.

Fuellmich then recommended indictments for six major figures:

The Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion states that their investigation will “serve as a model legal proceeding to present to a jury (consisting of the citizens of the world) all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against ‘leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices’ who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic.”

From the PCPO website:

The People’s Court of Public Opinion’s investigation’s purpose is twofold: On the one hand it is to serve as a model proceeding and get indictments against some of the criminally and civilly responsible figure heads of these Crimes against Humanity.

And on the other hand it is – through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop – to create awareness about the factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its institutions, and, as a consequence the necessity for the people themselves retaking their sovereignty, and the necessity to first stop this plandemic’s measures by refusing to comply, and the necessity to jump-start their own new system of health care, education, economics and judiciary, so that democracy and the rule of law on the basis of our constitutions will be reestablished.

