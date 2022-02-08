us border patrol captures demon possessed woman accused of human trafficking
Child TraffickingDemonic PossessionSatanism

US Border Patrol Captures Demon-Possessed Woman Accused of Human Trafficking

Disturbing footage from the U.S. southern border shows a woman supposedly arrested for human trafficking going into a psychotic fit of rage.

When Border Patrol agents asked the handcuffed woman to put her feet into their vehicle so they could shut the door, she began hissing and said in a creepy voice:

“I don’t understand what y’all are telling me.”

Owen Shroyer covered the strange video during Monday’s War Room broadcast:

“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

Experienced Psychiatrist: Demons Are For Real And They Are Very Nasty.

Reference: FutureNews.news

