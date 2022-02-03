70% of americans say it’s time to ‘accept covid and get on with our lives’

A new Monmouth poll finds that 70 per cent of Americans think it’s time to live with COVID and get on with our lives.

Rather interestingly, people who have been infected with COVID are more likely to want society to move on from it than those who haven’t.

“Fully 7 in 10 Americans (70%) agree with the sentiment that ‘it’s time we accept that Covid is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives’ – including 78% of those who report having gotten Covid and 65% of those who say they have not been infected,” according to Monmouth.

The main difference in sentiment is predictably seen in political affiliation, with 89% of Republicans wanting to move on, along with 71% of independents but only 47% of Democrats.

The poll numbers will make problematic reading for those who have turned taking multiple vaccines and vehemently supporting lockdown mandates and mask rules into a high status symbol religion. …

Part of the desire to see the back of the pandemic and for everyone to move on could be linked to the media’s relentless coverage of the issue.

A survey conducted last month by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ found that just 10 per cent of Americans trust the media when it comes to information about COVID-19.

