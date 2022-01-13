Reiner Fuellmich Gives an Update on What's Happening With the Nuremberg 2.0 Trial
CoronavirusInspirationNews

Reiner Fuellmich Gives an Update on What’s Happening With the Nuremberg 2.0 Trial

The Parliamentary hearing in Poland is wrapping up and the criminal trial for Crimes Against Humanity is set to begin in just a couple of weeks.

Fuellmich outlines how the Covid-Crime Against Humanity is a deliberate and premeditated mass-murder of unprecedented proportions.

The Luciferian sociopathic globalists who Fuellmich refers to as the “Davos Crowd” have stolen the worldwide pension funds, and part of the reason why they rushed their plan forward is that they were terrified the public would find out what they did.

Nuremberg Trial 2.0 Is In Preparation: W.H.O and World Leaders Will Have to Answer for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’.

