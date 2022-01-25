pennsylvania woman who came in contact with cdc monkeys after crash is experiencing cold like symptoms, pink eye and a cough

A truck and trailer carrying about 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck Friday afternoon along Route 54 just off Interstate 80 near Danville, Pennsylvania.

Three monkeys escaped the crash. The monkeys were later reportedly “humanely euthanized.”

The CDC is now monitoring local residents for cold-like symptoms.

That’s very comforting considering the lab leak from Wuhan that just destroyed the global economy.

The monkeys are originally from Mauritius an island country off the African coast.

Now the woman who came in contact with the monkeys says she is experiencing symptoms and has pink-eye and a cough.

Michele Fallon says one of the monkeys “hissed” at her at the crash site. Via her Facebook page.

Now she’s sick.

Harrisburg100 website reported:

“Michelle Fallon is living a nightmare. And, she’s ready to put that nightmare on record.

The Danville woman is now experiencing symptoms, believed to be related to her close encounter with wild monkeys, when the trailer they were riding in collided with a dump truck and unloaded their cages all over Route 54, close to I-80, on Friday afternoon. (The monkeys were destined for an unidentified Centers for Disease Control lab, in the Midwest.)

The following day, Fallon developed a cough and something that resembled “pink-eye.” And, by Sunday, she was visiting the Geisinger Medical Center emergency room, where infectious disease doctors were consulted. Fallon has since received her first (of 4) preventative rabies shots; as well as a prescription for a 14-day course of Valacyclovir.

The stay-at-home mom, who shared that she was fully vaccinated and received her booster, was also tested for Covid, but the results at the ER were negative.

Fallon is still processing the sequence of events that unfolded on Friday. She pulled over to check on the condition of the accident victims, but she said they were more concerned about press coverage of the incident.

The driver of the truck hauling the monkeys, identified in a press release from PA State Police, as Cody M. Brooks, 31, of Keystone Heights, FL even went so far as to put his hand in the camera of a local Press-Enterprise reporter.

“He was very, very upset,” said Fallon. “He was in a panic.” Brooks passenger, Daniel G. Adkins, 59, of Florahome, FL required transport to Geisinger Medical Center for an injury.”

Sources: TheGatewayPundit.com; HBG100.com