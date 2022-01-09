nuremberg 2.0 is here & it’s got a criminal investigation with reference number

The Sons of Liberty’s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me with exciting news concerning a criminal investigation into the fraudulently called “vaccine” and it has a criminal reference number that people can use to shut down any and all places issuing the deadly COVID shot!

She’ll also be exposing the propaganda behind Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s little acting stunt at a local hospital and more as we gear up to protest the fascist tyranny of Chick-fil-a and other businesses going along with the tyrants in Washington, DC.

You can provide this to your Police and Directors of public health and media. The crime ref. number is 6029679/21.

Sources: SonsOfLibertyMedia.com; Rumble.com