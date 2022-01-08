How the Flow of Money Created the One World Government

“We are grateful to The Washington Post , The New York Times , Time Magazine and other great publications…. [for] their promises of discretion for almost forty years… [t]he work is now much more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a World Government… The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.” David Rockefeller to the Trilateral Commission, 1991.

This statement, made thirty years ago, means that the conspiracy to replace our Constitutional Republic began forty years before that — 1951 — with the assistance of respected journalists. Seventy years of concerted effort to leave We the People in the dark. (It is probably more like over one hundred years.)

James Warburg, financial advisor to FDR, and part of a banking family that stood to gain financially from world government, testified in 1950 before a Senate Congressional subcommittee that “We shall have world government whether you like it or not, by conquest or consent.”

This leaves We the People with two large questions: how did this happen and what can we do if either of those two options is unacceptable to the American people?

This issue has been with us since George Washington took office in 1789. A small cadre of interconnected bankers was already well-established in England, France, Austria, Germany, and Italy.

These bankers took advantage of the chaos growing out of the rejection of Roman Catholicism and the social breakdown and vehement hatreds that grew out of the Protestant Reformation by funding both sides (through government debt) of the many resultant wars and revolutions and then funding the peace afterward.

The profits were enormous. As Europe went through the revolutionary turmoil of the 19th and early 20th centuries, world bankers wove through societies like a malignancy, manipulating world leaders, destabilizing whole nations of people, and supporting philosophies that promote centralized authority (including international authority) that would strengthen world banking arrangements.

America is a different matter. First, we are isolated by two oceans and developed a stable and productive society away from the horrors of Europe. We had no Roman Catholic experience to reject. We did reject atheism — we are a God-fearing and God – respecting nation.

The federal Constitution, as well as each state Constitution, created a framework for ordered Liberty — America’s unique and irreplaceable Rule of Law. Decentralizing authority — Federalism — is one of the philosophical anchors to that framework.

But we have been the prize for this group since the beginning of our Republic. Creating central banks in each country that the cartel could control was part of the scheme. Washington reluctantly supported Alexander Hamilton’s First Bank of the United States. That bank’s funding came almost entirely from private investors, with one of the most significant being the Bank of England.

When the charter for the First Bank of the United States was not renewed amid great public opposition in 1811, it was one more point of contention between the British and Americans leading to the war of 1812, so much so that the Bank of England had a leading role in the decision to go to war.

Had the Bank of England not wanted the war, it likely would not have happened. (Other reasons were connected to the Napoleonic wars. England was concerned that the U.S. was helping Napoleon.

The British were impressing U.S. sailors into the British Navy, they feared American support for France, they placed restrictions on trade, and there was still fallout from the 1807 British attack on the USS Chesapeake.)

After the peace, a Second Bank of the United States was chartered but was vehemently opposed by President Andrew Jackson when its charter came up for renewal in 1832. Jackson’s view of European bankers was “You are a den of vipers and thieves.” He was attacked by an assassin at point-blank range whose pistols misfired. We do not know if the two events are linked.

Lincoln, Garfield, and Kennedy opposed this cancer, as well. As President Garfield put it, “Whoever controls the money of a nation, controls that nation.”

America surrendered to the pressure for a central bank in 1913 with the help of James Warburg’s father, Paul. Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act, following the model of Europe, but in a way thought palatable to the American people.

Thus, we have been at constant war ever since 1917, and have allowed our wealth to be transferred elsewhere. In one hundred years we have gone from a debt of $3 billion to $30 trillion.

Decentralized authority — Federalism — gave way to the more easily corruptible federal power.

This is the reality of today — the mission by those opposed to our Constitutional Republic is now how to get the American people to consent to the loss of their Constitutional system and accept perpetual debt slavery and control through the United Nations.

“The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers” as David Rockefeller tells us; “by conquest or consent” adds James Warburg.

What if Americans just say “no.” America does not need to surrender her wealth, her potential wealth, our Constitutional system, or our nation-state. We are not Europe. We do not want to dispose of the foundations of our moral roots and end up as soulless atheists imprisoned in nihilism and drowning in dependence. George Washington warned us about this; so did Dwight Eisenhower and many others.

We the People urgently need to demand a comprehensive plan from our public servants to re-establish the prosperity of our nation, stabilize and reduce our national debt, and establish a strong enough military defense to buy us time to get our national financial house in order.

One important component of this defense is rebuilding and strengthening a strong moral core in the American people and encouraging authentic education in history, civics, philosophy, and economics.

It is through prayer, discipline, grit, and education that our Republic will be saved — by the Grace of God. If it takes two generations or another one hundred years to accomplish it, so be it.

If recovered, let us hope We the People, America’s Sovereign, never let our system or our country go to this den of vipers and thieves, again.

By M. E. Boyd, AmericanThinker.com

M. E. Boyd is the author of “Apples of Gold – Voices From the Past that Speak to Us Now“.