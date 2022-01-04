top 12 takeaways from the joe rogan and dr. robert malone interview

One of the most insightful dialogues of 2021 was Joe Rogan’s interview of Dr. Robert Malone. Dr. Malone invented the mRNA technology that is being used in the experimental covid injections. Dr. Malone has developed medical products, drugs and clinical trials. He has worked directly with Dr. Anthony Fauci and scientists at the Centers for Disease Control.

However, at this critical moment in history, he refuses to follow along with their vax-all agenda that has quashed medical ethics and destroyed the principles of medical privacy and informed consent.

For not complying, Dr. Malone was banned from Twitter. He was also de-platformed and then re-instated from LinkedIn, for stating the simple fact that the head of Reuters is on the board of Pfizer.

(Reuters is used as the end-all, know-all fact checker for Twitter and other social media sites).

Robert Malone vows to continue “telling the truth” — even as the drug companies try to censor his voice.

Here are some major takeaways from the Rogan/Malone interview:

The gain-of-function research behind the development of the bioweapon spike protein ultimately paved the way for the development of a similar, but different spike protein which is currently being used as mRNA instructions in the covid injection. The drug companies have an ethical obligation to prove that the spike protein in their vax is not toxic, said Malone. Many people are not acutely injured by the injections and some show no adverse effects at all. Rogan asked why. Malone explained that the response curve is due to variances in the individual immune system, including phenotypic/genetic differences. Malone spoke about the term “anti-vaxxer” which is used to falsely shame people who do not take orders from public health officials. It’s similarly used to socially ostracize anyone who dissents to drug company propaganda. Malone discussed the BBC’s Trusted New Initiative which charges individuals for spreading “misinformation” if they speak out against Tedros, Fauci, or other vax propagandists. Dr. Malone emphasized the trauma that is being imparted in children’s minds, and the subsequent dehumanization, de-socialization and abuse that is being used against children with forced masks and isolation. When Rogan asked why hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were smeared by the media and blocked by the regulatory establishment, Malone said two people were key in this decision. One of them was vaxx promoter Rick Bright, who runs the Pandemic Prevention Institute at The Rockefeller Foundation. Rick Bright used his position as Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to discredit chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, two drugs that displayed a history of safety and effectiveness against SARS-CoV-1. The other figure who blocked treatments for covid-19 was Janet Woodcock. After she took the helm at the Food and Drug Administration on January 20, 2021, she used the agency to mock ivermectin and contort its proper use in humans with its veterinary applications. Senator Ron Johnson wrote to Woodcock, Fauci and other public health officials, detailing their concern that efficacious treatments were being withheld to push out dangerous injections, for which informed consent has not properly been applied. Dr. Malone did not speculate on Woodcock and Bright’s intentions, but said they were wrong in their assertions. Both hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are on the essential drugs list provided by the World Health Organization. Billions of doses have been safely administered. These drugs ease symptoms and shorten the duration of illness, preventing severe disease and death. Malone also said that Merck’s repeated attacks on both drugs is bizarre, to say the least – especially since high ivermectin use in Uttar Pradesh was associated with lower mortality rates. Joe Rogan asked Malone about the financial incentive to diagnose covid-19 in the hospital setting. Malone said hospitals are reimbursed around $3,000 for every covid-19 diagnosis. Treatment protocols are withheld because the hospitals are further incentivized to use remdesivir and ventilators, which are linked to renal failure, lung damage, and deadly nosocomial infection. It doesn’t matter why the individual was initially hospitalized, whether they were suffering from underlying conditions, mediation errors, delayed surgeries, etc. If the hospital “suspects” covid-19 or can get a positive reading on a high cycle threshold PCR test, the hospital can fraudulently declare a covid-19 diagnosis and be reimbursed for their medical fraud and malpractice. When questioned on the waning efficacy of the injections, Malone concurred that the injections are leading to negative efficacy, like in the Denmark studies. As doses are increased, individuals become more prone to infection. In Israel, the citizens are being coerced to take a fourth dose, and the data shows enhanced disease in the vaxxed. Their B and T memory cells are being trained to attack a spike protein that has long since mutated, setting the vaxxed up for antibody dependent enhancement, autoimmune issues and cancer. Rogan and Malone discussed natural immunity and the studies that prove the superiority of innate immunity over half-baked, vaxx-augmented immune responses. Malone points to disturbing trends in myocarditis in young boys, post inoculations. He spoke about the infertility risk due to the effect of lipid nano-particles on women’s ovaries. He warned about the spike protein and its propensity to cause blood clots. They discussed the censorship of Maddie de Garay, the young girl who was acutely injured in the Pfizer trial. Malone said that financial incentives and expected outcomes are used to hide data on injection injuries, while promoting contrived end points that make the vax look good. Malone warned: “Our government is out of control on this. They are lawless, they completely disregard bioethics” and “these mandates of an experimental injection are explicitly illegal, they are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg Code.”

Watch the entire interview here:

Sources: NaturalNews.com; Brighteon.com