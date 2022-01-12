actual island names in antarctica rothschild, delta, omicron and coronation
ConspiracyCoronavirus

Actual Island Names in Antarctica: Rothschild, Coronation, Delta, Omicron and Deception – EU Central Bank President and WEF’s Head Klaus Schwab Met There in December ‘This Will Change Everything. Everything.’

This very interesting thread about the photographs and tweets seen above and below in which we learn that numerous globalists, including ‘Great Reset‘ proponent Klaus Schwab, allegedly recently hinted of a very important meeting going on in the Antarctic of which one attendee tweeted: “Antarctica? This will change everything. Everything.” 

eu central bank president and wef's head klaus schwab met there in december 'this will change everything. everything.'

QUESTION: On July 13, did European Central Bank President Christine Legarde tweet: “Important meeting in Antarctica in December”? 

QUESTION: On Nov-30, did World Economic Forum boss and “Great Reset” pusher Klaus Schwab tweet: “Next stop Antarctica”? 

FACT: There is a Rothschild Island in Antarctica.

FACT: There is a Delta Island in Antarctica.

FACT: There is an Omicron Island in Antarctica.

FACT: There is a Coronation Island near Antarctica.

FACT: There is a Rockefeller Plateau in Antarctica.

FACT: There is a Deception Island in Antarctica.

actual island names in antarctica rothschild, delta, omicron and coronation

Just a very strange coincidence that those pushing the ‘great reset’ and the ‘new world order’ were highly enthusiastic of an ‘Antarctica meeting’ right before a COVID outbreak happened at one of their bases? And we have to ask, what of the Delta, Omicron and Rothschild Islands?

Excerpts: AllNewsPipeline.com

Fake Science and the Normalization of Pedophilia – USA Today Claimed Science Proves Pedophilia is 'Determined in the Womb' Previous post

Related Articles

darpa fauci covid
ConspiracyCoronavirusDepopulation

Explosive Military Documents: EcoHealth Alliance Asked DARPA to Fund Gain of Function Research of Bat Borne Coronaviruses in 2018 – DARPA Refused, But Fauci’s NIAID Moved the Research in Wuhan, China and at Several Sites Across the U.S. – Also, Ivermectin Cures COVID

antifa communism
CoronavirusTyranny

Crushing Dissent is Essential for Communism (and It’s Spreading Rapidly)

700 days into ‘14 days to flatten the curve’ and the only thing that’s reduced is your freedom
CoronavirusTyranny

700 Days into ‘14 Days to Flatten the Curve’ and the Only Thing That’s Reduced is Your Freedom

nuremberg 2.0 is here & it’s got a criminal investigation with reference number
Coronavirus

Nuremberg 2.0 Is Here & It’s Got A Criminal Investigation With Reference Number