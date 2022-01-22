ireland to drop almost all covid restrictions that have been in place for 2 years
Ireland to Drop Almost All COVID Restrictions That Have Been in Place for 2 Years

Majority of measures that have been in place for almost two years will be lifted on Saturday, prime minister says.

Ireland’s government decided that bars and restaurants will no longer need to close at 8pm [File: Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters]

Ireland is to scrap almost all its COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday… Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said. (…)

The country has been one of the most cautious in the European Union on the risks of COVID-19, putting in place some of the longest-running restrictions on travel and hospitality.

But following advice from public health officials, the government decided that bars and restaurants will no longer need to close at 8pm … or to ask customers for proof of vax.

Capacity in indoor and outdoor venues is also set to return to full capacity, paving the way for full crowds for next month’s Six Nations rugby championship.

Some measures, such as the need to wear a mask on public transport and in shops, will remain in place until the end of February, Martin said…

Excerpts: AlJazeera.com

