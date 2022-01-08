president of el salvador encourages healthy living and vitamins to fight covid

A healthy lifestyle including exercise and vitamins is recommended by the President of El Salvador to prevent the serious illness associated with COVID.

President Nayib Bukele, who has been outspoken against the Biden administration’s meddling in Salvadoran affairs and against abortion, shared an ad campaign from the Government of El Salvador to his over 3 million Twitter followers.

The video, which has thus far garnered almost 2.5 million views, tells viewers that “a healthy lifestyle also helps to reduce the complications from COVID-19,” and shows people exercising and eating a balanced diet.

The video asserts what research has shown — that the obese and elderly are at greatest risk from illness associated with COVID.

Our new ad campaign, to help prevent #COVID19 deaths and hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/QIS5B02hnP — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 4, 2022

It is a well established fact that obesity is often associated with severe outcomes due to viral infections, and COVID-19 is no different.

The video also mentions that Diabetes is also a common comorbidity associated with COVID-19 related complications.

In order to promote health and a strong immune system, the Salvadoran public service video recommends maintaining “a healthy and balanced diet” and getting “fresh air and sunlight,” as “something your body needs to produce Vitamin D.”

High doses of Vitamin D is recommended by many medical professionals who advocate for early treatment or a more holistic approach to dealing with the viral infection. Vitamin D has been shown to be effective as part of treatment protocols.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com