Fauci Decrees Kids Under FOUR Years Old Will Get THREE COVID Jabs

Appearing during a White House press briefing Wednesday, Anthony Fauci decreed that children under the age of four will eventually be subjected to a “three-dose regimen” of COVID jabs.

“Dose and regimen for children 6 months to 24 months worked well, but it turned out the other group from 24 months to 4 years did not yet reach the level of non-inferiority, so the studies are continued,” Fauci noted.

He added, “It looks like it will be a three-dose regimen. I don’t think we can predict when we will see an EUA [Emergency Use Authorization] with that.”

He told reporters that he couldn’t give an exact timetable on when this would happen, but was adamant it would.

“We need to be patient,” he said, adding “That’s why the system works. The FDA is very scrupulous in their ability and in their effort to make sure that, before something gets approved for any age, and especially with children … that they will be safe, and that they will be effective.”

Last week, Fauci suggested that he wants to see the FDA authorise the jabs for toddlers within a month.

“My hope is that it’s going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that, but I can’t guarantee that,” Fauci said during an interview.

“I can’t out guess the FDA. I’m going to have to leave that to them,” he added.

However, after the interview, Fauci sent CNBC a statement “clarifying that he’s not involved in the decision making process at the FDA and didn’t know when the agency will clear the shots.”

“I did not at all mean to imply that the authorization would come within a month,” Fauci said, adding “I meant that we do not know … I am not involved in that decision.”

CDC Data has shown that children make up less than 0.1 percent of Covid deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

To date, 259 of around 860,000 recorded U.S. Covid deaths have been among children under the age of five.

A study out of the University of Utah last October (before Omicron) found that exactly 50 percent of children who contract the virus have asymptomatic cases.

The World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan previously said that the body does not see it as necessary for healthy children to take Covid booster vaccines.

“The aim is to protect the most vulnerable, to protect those at highest risk of severe disease and dying, those are our elderly population, immunocompromised with underlying conditions and also health care workers,” Swaminathan said last week.

