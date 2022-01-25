crime against humanity msm blackout of medical doctors pandemic response roundtable
ControlCoronavirusHealthcareMSM

Crime Against Humanity: MSM Blackout of Medical Doctors Pandemic Response Roundtable

Senator Ron Johnson (R- WI) is the only member of Congress who cares about the truth being hidden by the mainstream media when it comes to the COVID plandemic.

OAN, Rumble and Infowars will be some of the only places you can watch the “COVID-19 A Second Opinion” roundtable symposium in its entirety:

CLICK HERE to learn more about the panel discussion.

Also, don’t miss Owen Shroyer’s exclusive interview with Dr. Ben Marble who went live on The Alex Jones Show immediately after the Capitol Hill event ended.

Sources: InfoWars.com; FutureNews.news; FutureNews.news

