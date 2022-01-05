scottish newspaper asks readers if ‘covid internment camps’ should be introduced

One of Scotland’s largest newspapers is asking its readers if the country should follow Australia’s example by introducing “COVID internment camps.”

The question was posed via the Daily Record’s official Facebook page.

“Australians are being detained in Covid internment camps for 14 days if they test positive or are suspected positive. Should we follow their lead?” asks the post.

How much more glaringly totalitarian does the New Normal have to get before prominent "independent journalists" grow a pair of balls and call it what it is? pic.twitter.com/7pAwcbaD01 — Consent Factory (@consent_factory) January 5, 2022

The vast majority of respondents to the question reacted with horror.

“What a disgrace of a question??? Surely the obvious answer to should there be INTERNMENT CAMPS always be a resounding NO!!!!!” said one.

“This headline is an all time low,” remarked another.

“Yes. We need protection from anyone who thinks this is a good idea. Put them there and some people at this news rag can lead the way,” commented another.

Last month, it was reported that Australian police had arrested three people who escaped from a COVID internment camp located near Darwin in the middle of the night.

As we highlighted last year, Australian authorities are building quarantine camps that won’t be completed until the end of March in order to prepare for “ongoing operations” and to house those “who have not had access to vaccination.”

Citing new strains of COVID and people “who have not had access to vaccination,” Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles told the media outlet, “We anticipate there to be a continuing need for quarantine facilities.”

Scotland is currently under COVID restrictions that saw nightclubs being closed down for weeks and people being urged to avoid seeing their loved ones over Christmas.

This led to tens of thousands of Scots flooding over the border to England, which imposed less strict rules, in order to celebrate New Years Eve.

2020: “Wash your hands, everybody!”

2022: “Should we build COVID internment camps?”

By Paul Joseph Watson, Guest writer