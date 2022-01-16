Complete Moral Decline: Elementary School Hosts ‘SATAN Club’ for Children with The Satanic Temple

Satanists are targeting kids as young as six years old.

Parents in Illinois were shocked to discover that their children’s school approved an event for children organised by the Satanic Temple.

The event, titled ‘Satan Club’ held at Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline vowed to introduce children to “a scientific, rationalist, non-superstitious worldview.”

Satan club is intended for children from grades 1-5, meaning that presumed satanists are targeting kids as young as six years old.

A flier promoting the event, posted to Facebook by one parent, noted that all involved had been “vetted” by the Satanic Temple and had passed criminal background checks.

Well, that’s comforting then.

It also notes that “the Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a mythical figure representing individual freedom,” and that the club “does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.”

“Hey Kids, let’s have fun at After School Satan Club!” the flier states:

An elementary school in Illinois gave out these flyers promoting an after school satan club pic.twitter.com/ieF1wSZYds — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2022

Yeah, no thanks.

Former High Ranking Satanist Claims: ‘I Performed Satanic Rituals Inside Abortion Clinics’.

Among other posts prompting their rampant advocacy for abortion and Hailing Satan for 2022, the Satanic Temple is promoting the kids’ clubs:

Does your child’s school need an after-school club as an alternative to the Good News Club or other religious clubs? After School Satan Club (ASSC) is back! https://t.co/meoLJJsYiE #EducatinWithSatan #ASSC #AfterSchoolSatan #TheSatanicTemple pic.twitter.com/8ihCDLlQPM — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) January 8, 2022

"The New Stateman reports on how The Satanic Temple may be abortion-seekers in Texas' last hope. Article by Charlotte Kilpatrick: https://t.co/8sw50kNSJI

Learn how to get involved: https://t.co/UT3HuwD5GP pic.twitter.com/IXKPC3ssNW — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) January 5, 2022

May Satan be with you, and may you all have a safe and happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/O0pa8ksRMl — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) December 31, 2021

The Illinois school provided more information, claiming that it was just renting out a space to the organisation:

The school claims they are just renting out their space for this program pic.twitter.com/HjXhJqFpkg — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2022

Many expressed anger and disbelief that the school would allow the organisation in:

They will start slowly and dress it up to look harmless. We must never lose sight of evil even if it’s printed in comic sans. — ⚡️ (@MechanicaI_Rose) January 12, 2022

If you feel the need to prominently state that the people you're giving children over to have passed criminal background checks then maybe the event isn't that great for them — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) January 12, 2022

One user reminded parents to get their kids out of public “education” (i.e. indoctrination) system:

Just another reason to homeschool https://t.co/ftdql9wiY5 — Candace (@thecandaceshow) January 12, 2022

Another commented that the far left is a demonic cult:

When you call the left demonic you’re mocked as a conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/JXzMdT96rj — John – Free Floridian – Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 13, 2022

"The Satanic Temple supports children to think for themselves" "…Based upon a uniform syllabus" choose one — gx (@gxdia) January 12, 2022

More activities aimed at children: “let’s summon demons.”

Meanwhile, a lot of people are fine with Satanists having access to six year old kids, which made someone comment the following:

The truly scary part about this is the comments section. It’s unbelievable how many people actually AGREE with this! Folks, we are in the end of days. Find Jesus Christ before it’s too late! — Mike (@MaGiC_CiTy_305) January 12, 2022

“The truly scary part about this is the comments section. It’s unbelievable how many people actually AGREE with this! Folks, we are in the end of days. Find Jesus Christ before it’s too late!”

