5 food storage lessons from world war ii

Prepping isn’t an easy endeavor but modern preppers have it easier compared to those who experienced World War II (WWII).

Back in the early 1940s, people had to survive on war rations, which would have made feeding a large family difficult, especially if you were on a limited budget. But despite these difficult times, people endured and modern preppers can learn five important food storage lessons from people who lived through WWII. (h/t to TheSurvivalMom.com)

In 1939, America still hasn’t experienced the horrors of World War II and citizens didn’t think they had to think about survival food storage or emergency preparedness like modern preppers.

The United Kingdom didn’t ration food until January 1940 while America only started rationing food until 1942. The suggestion to store food may have seemed strange to people living in 1939, but by the time America was fully involved in WWII, the practice would benefit many people.

Here are five important WWII lessons about food storage to remember and practice before SHTF:

You can never have too much

Wherever state you live in, remember that you can never have too many of the right foods.

As a prepper, you should build a food stockpile and start a home garden. This ensures that you have access to both shelf-stable items and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Stock up on foods that will last a long time and can be used in different dishes. You also need to learn how to cook from scratch.

Here’s a list of food that you should stock up on before the stores run out when SHTF:

Beans and lentils

Canned fruits (Like apricots, cherries, peaches and pears.)

(Like apricots, cherries, peaches and pears.) Canned meat (Such as corned beef, salmon and tuna.)

(Such as corned beef, salmon and tuna.) Canned soups

Canned vegetables (Such as beans, beets, corn, peas and tomatoes.)

(Such as beans, beets, corn, peas and tomatoes.) Cereals

Condiments

Cooking oils

Couscous

Crackers

Dairy and milk (Like condensed milk or coconut milk.)

Flour

Jams

Jellies

Nuts and seeds

Oats

Pasta

Peanut butter and other nut butters

Powdered eggs

Powdered milk

Rice

Spices

Sugar

Tea and coffee

Tomato sauce and paste

Whole grains

If you want to try growing your own food, here are some plants that are perfect for a survival garden:

Beans

Beets

Berries

Cabbage

Carrots

Corn

Cucumbers

Garlic

Kale

Lentils

Melons

Onions

Peas

Peppers

Potatoes

Spinach

Squash

Sweet potatoes

Tomatoes

Various herbs

Build up your food storage supply now, not after rationing starts

Don’t get complacent. While the threat of war may seem like something impossible in these modern times, preppers know that it’s important to be ready for anything, such as natural disasters or long-term power outages.

If you are worried about your finances, start building your stockpile by purchasing an extra can of beans or tuna when getting the groceries. Keep doing this and soon, you’ll have enough extra food for a least one week.

In time, you will have enough for several weeks or even months. Remember, you don’t need to so spend all your money on extra supplies if you can’t afford it and buying extras when you can is more manageable.

Keep your stockpile a secret

Food was rationed during WWII, but if you were prepared before SHTF, food supplies will be one less thing to worry about.

Now, if your neighbors come to you asking for help in a survival scenario, give what you can spare but don’t talk about your stockpile to deter others from attempting to loot your house when SHTF.

If you have extra money, invest in other necessities

Wartime food storage wasn’t just about food. Back in the day, people also spend their money on important supplies that they couldn’t grow, make, or barter for.

If you have a large family, you may benefit from stocking up on other supplies like alcohol or tools so you can trade for other items that you will need when SHTF like clothing for your kids. You will also need to stock up on other essentials like prescription medication, pet food, or cleaning supplies.

