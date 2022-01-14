700 days into ‘14 days to flatten the curve’ and the only thing that’s reduced is your freedom

On March 16, 2020, the Trump administration released a 15-day plan to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the US. That was 663 days ago. We are now nearly two years, 2 presidents, 6 trillion dollars, and countless stolen rights into slowing the spread.

Over the last two years, one of the largest power grabs in the history of the world has taken place as fearful citizens willingly surrendered their rights to the state for the promise of safety. But that safety never came and it never will.

What did come, however, was a slew of arbitrary and often ridiculous mandates and decrees from politicians who think that government force can stop a pandemic. Despite the economically devastating draconian lockdowns that killed countless small businesses, vaccine passports, and mask mandates, COVID-19 returned — with a vengeance.

One of the most heavily vaccinated places on the planet, with the strictest vaccine mandates in the country, New York City, accounted for nearly 10% of all cases in the U.S. But that is not all. Even as states across the country continue to close schools, force citizens to wear masks and fire people for refusing the jab, the U.S. set a record for the highest daily case count in the entire world — at 1 million.

As TFTP has reported, we predicted this. Several studies have shown that the lockdowns were not effective at stopping the virus. In June, we reported on the study from the National Bureau of Economic Research which analyzed data from 44 countries and all 50 states.

The study from the NBER found that these restrictions not only failed to save lives, and greatly exacerbated the destruction of the working class — but have in fact resulted in an increase of excess mortality. At the end of the day, they cost more lives than they saved.

Also in June, TFTP covered the findings of an MIT scientist who reported a data analysis of the economic impact of the lockdown — noting that whilst it played a key contributing role to the sharp rise of unemployment, it did not make a significant reduction in deaths.

And on June 22, a Harvard University study reiterated the fact that while this policy did not save lives it decimated the economy; while modern robber barons such as Zuckerberg, Gates, and Bezos saw their portfolios expand exponentially. This was yet another report, as TFTP’s Don Via Jr. pointed out, that much like the aforementioned, did not receive national headlines from the corporate media.

While many folks, including those in government, have begun to open their eyes to the data and realize that locking people in their homes, shutting down society, and forcibly medicating people against their will does not stop Covid, others are still pressing on.

Despite experts, world wide, weighing in on the harms of school closures and masking children, bureaucrats across the country are beating that dead horse. Countries across Europe, with the highest vaccination rates in the world, are now going into yet another round of lockdowns as cases hit record numbers.

The floundering bureaucracy is seemingly unconcerned with actual science and continues to implement policies which have had no effect on slowing the virus: masks, jabs, and lockdowns.

Now, after their policies have failed, they need someone to blame. Predictably, they have ramped up the scapegoating of the unvaccinated. The virus is spreading, were are told, including widely throughout the vaccinated population, because of the unvaccinated — who are now dirty “non-citizens.”

On Tuesday, French President Macron gave an interview to the La Parisien, in which he dehumanized the unvaccinated and urged other citizens to hate them, likening them to their “worst enemies.”

“I am not about pissing off the French people,” Macron told the readers of Le Parisien. “But as for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy.”

He declared that “worst enemies” of “democracy” are “lies and stupidity,” then declared that his government is “putting pressure on the unvaccinated by limiting, as much as possible, their access to activities in social life.”

Canadian PM Trudeau followed suit the following day and told the citizens of Canada that they need to be “angry” at the unvaccinated for spreading covid, using his pulpit to dehumanize and threaten people for their personal medical choices.

Not wanting to be left out, President Biden also spoke up, once again falsely claiming that we are in a pandemic of the unvaccinated and telling vaccinated people that there is nothing to worry about — despite the recent surge in hospitalizations among the vaccinated population. But then again, it is likely the fault of the people who didn’t take the shot.

“You can still get COVID, but it’s highly unlikely that you’ll become seriously ill,’’ Biden said. “If you’re vaccinated and boosted, you are highly protected. Be concerned about omicron, but don’t be alarmed. And if you’re unvaccinated, you have some reasons to be alarmed. You’ll experience severe illness in many cases.’’

Biden then went on to encourage children to stay away from the unvaccinated, further stoking hatred, fear, and divide.

This mass dehumanization by the establishment against people for their personal medical choices cannot be ignored or understated. This is the type of rhetoric that always lead to a two-tiered society in which the dehumanized sect suffers immensely under the authoritarians. Indeed, this mass suffering has already begun in many parts of the world.

This is why anti-lockdown protesters have taken to the streets across the planet to protest the lockdown tyrants. And how do the lockdown tyrants respond? They impose more restrictions. Clearly we can no longer rely on them to make decisions which benefit freedom and liberty.

It is time Americans and the rest of the world realize that freedom is not some commodity to be traded in exchange for our obedience. Freedom, true freedom, is inalienable. It’s time we act that way.

