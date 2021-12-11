Professor of Clinical Psychiatry Who Studied the Psychology of Totalitarianism: ‘This is How We Win’

As many of you may know, all of humanity is under a massive psychological warfare attack. And Professor of Clinical Psychiatry, Matthias Desmet, who has studied the psychology of totalitarianism has done an excellent job of explaining how we got here and how we win.

In dictatorships, obedience comes from a basic fear of the dictator. But with totalitarianism, people are hypnotized into obedience. In psychological terms, this mass hypnosis is known as mass formation.

And totalitarianism always starts with a mass formation inside the population.

A mass formation requires 4 conditions for it to take root:

1) The masses must feel alone and isolated.

2) Their lives must feel pointless and meaningless.

These conditions have been growing for years with social media [i.e. narcissism, sociopathy, addiction and mental illness]…

3) The masses then must experience constant free-floating anxiety, and

4) They must experience free-floating frustration and aggression.

This simply means there is no discernible source for the anxiety or aggression. And so, the person begins to irrationally crave a remedy, no matter how absurd or destructive it may be.

And these conditions were met in 2020, with the COVID lockdowns and the BLM Riots.

They are now ripe for hypnosis.

And once they accept the experimental jabs, they feel solidarity, which validates the whole thing for them, no matter how senseless. They are now changed, no longer rational. They become intolerant and cruel.

So how do we win?

Studies have shown that about 25% of the population cannot be hypnotized. And about 10% are highly-susceptible to hypnosis.

Professor Desmet simplifies this even more for us. He says that 30% of people are now deeply hypnotized and have irrationally accepted the experimental shots as their solution. 40% are not yet hypnotized but will ultimately go along with the herd.

And the rest of us are seeing things clearly.

What the enemy is trying to do is extremely dangerous, because if the masses ever awaken from their spell, they will demand justice and so stress must constantly be maintained upon the masses until the “mass formation” is complete.

We are the voice of dissent. And while we may not have much in the way of influence over the hypnotized 30%, we must definitely hold sway over the 40% who will go along with the herd.

We need to become the herd.

Whether you think this all happened by accident or conspiracy; whether your reasons are based on religion or personal health, our voice of dissent must become one, it must grow and it must never end.

We must spread the seeds of doubt to everyone: At the gas station, at the grocery store, at work, with the neighbors.

They are desperately trying to provoke a civil war or a violent revolution, because they can control that.

Violence will not break people out of the hypnosis, it will only push more people into it.

Telling the truth has become a revolutionary act. Telling the truth to everyone you meet will save humanity, so keep doing it.

Learn Here: How to Defeat the New World Order Through Peaceful Non-Compliance.

Source: Banned.video