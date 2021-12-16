THIRD Vatican Insider, a Senior Cardinal, Warns Elites Use Pandemic to Usher in a ‘Total Control Surveillance State’

Declares that globalists want to create “a new man in their own image and likeness, that has nothing to do with democracy.”

by Steve Watson

A senior German Cardinal has warned that the likes of Bill Gates, George Soros and Davos Economic Forum head Klaus Schwab are using the coronavirus pandemic to force the world under “total control” of globalist “super-rich elites.”

Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller, who also serves as a high ranking judge at the Vatican court, made the comments during an interview with Austria’s St. Boniface Institute.

Mueller urged that “People, who sit on the throne of their wealth,” are seizing an “opportunity to push through their agenda.”

The Cardinal added that the pandemic has led to “chaos” and “turmoil” in part due to elites wanting to “snatch an opportunity to bring people in line” via a global “surveillance state”.

Mueller also stated that globalists are making efforts to bring “a new man” into the world, created “in their own image and likeness,” warning “That has nothing to do with democracy.”

"[they] proclaim loudly that this is an opportunity to push their agenda, an agenda based on fraud, specifically the opinion that we can use modern technology to bring forth a new creation […]"

The German media immediately dismissed the Cardinal’s comments as “conspiracy theories,” with Der Spiegel magazine also suggesting that his comments could be anti-semitic.

Mueller responded to the German news agency DPA in an email stating that it is wrong to suggest that anyone who “criticizes the financial elite … is automatically on the wrong side,” and further urged that “super-rich elites in various countries” are exerting an “illegitimate influence” over the people of the planet.

Previously, Two Other Vatican Insiders Have Issued a Similar Warnings

Mueller is not the first prominent figure in the Catholic Church to warn about the dark objectives behind the Great Reset.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of the most powerful Catholics in the United States, gave a homily in which he savaged “secular forces” who want to “make us slaves to their godless and murderous agenda.”

“Then there is the mysterious Wuhan virus about whose nature and prevention the mass media daily give us conflicting information,” said Burke.

“What is clear, however, is that it has been used by certain forces, inimical to families and to the freedom of nations, to advance their evil agenda. These forces tell us that we are now the subjects of the so-called ‘Great Reset,’ the ‘new normal,’ which is dictated to us by their manipulation of citizens and nations through ignorance and fear.” [emphasis added]

The Cardinal, who sits on the Church’s Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church, also slammed the United States’ fealty to China as a dangerous threat to Christian identity in America.

“To attain economic gains, we as a nation have permitted ourselves to become dependent upon the Chinese Communist Party, an ideology totally opposed to the Christian foundations upon which families and our nation remain safe and prosper,” he said.

Furthermore, we highlighted last November, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò wrote an open letter to President Trump claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic is part of a plot to impose a “health dictatorship.”

“We see heads of nations and religious leaders pandering to this suicide of Western culture and its Christian soul, while the fundamental rights of citizens and believers are denied in the name of a health emergency that is revealing itself more and more fully as instrumental to the establishment of an inhuman faceless tyranny,” wrote Viganò.

He added that The Great Reset sought to inflict “the imposition of liberticidal measures, hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and cancelling individual debt.”

Catholic Cardinal Robert Sarah also recently warned that Christianity is on the decline and western society is “lost” because “if we are cut from God, we are lost and God is silent.”

The Cardinal also cautioned that “western civilization is in a profound state of decadence and ruin” due to people’s obsession with materialism and that the situation is similar to right before the collapse of the Roman Empire.

“The elites care for nothing but increasing the luxury of their daily lives, and the people have been anaesthetized by every more vulgar entertainments,” said Sarah.