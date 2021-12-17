Parents Blast Teachers for Indoctrinating 12-Year-Old Daughter Into Becoming Transgender

Outraged parents vented their frustrations during a California school board meeting where they discussed how teachers in the district attempted to indoctrinate their 12-year-old daughter into believing she was transgender.

Footage from Wednesday’s meeting shows an angry mom calling out two Buena Vista Middle School teachers who she says coached her daughter into creating a secret trans identity, complete with a boy’s name, behind her back.

During her fiery rant, the mom said she was kept completely in the dark about her child’s alleged trans identity, and accused teachers of “planting seeds” of gender confusion in her daughter’s mind, telling them, “Your job was to educate my child in math, science, english, etc. Do your job and let me do mine.”

The child’s father, Gunter Konen, also excoriated the teachers and the school principal during the board meeting.

The school reportedly called the parents in for a meeting where they informed them that their daughter is trans. The teacher then proceeded to call CPS on them when they didn’t use the “correct” name and pronouns. This is the dad’s speech tonight: pic.twitter.com/17gl3QBRrQ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

In a report by the Epoch Times, the mom, Jessica Konen, says school officials summoned her to a meeting where she was told about her daughter’s newfound “trans fluid” gender identity.

After being upset and crying during the meeting, where she was told to address her daughter by a male name, Konen was accused of not being “emotionally supportive” of her daughter, and says a few days later Child Protective Services (CPS) showed up at her home.

The teachers’ actions were further exposed during a California Teachers Association meeting in late October where they were recorded admitting to disguising a pro-LGBTQ student group, known as the “Gay-Straight Alliance” (GSA), as an “Equality Club” in order to fool conservative parents.

During the reportedly sold-out CTA conference, teachers were “showing other teachers how to undermine the authority of parents and school administrators and conceal activities related to gender inclusion and sexual orientation from them,” according to the Epoch Times.

The conference also included a workshop hosted by two Buena Vista Middle School teachers, titled, “How we run a ‘GSA’ in Conservative Communities,” in which they described overcoming obstacles posed by conservative parents by concealing the actual student club activities.

Teachers at the meeting also admitted to snooping on students’ internet search histories and online activities, as well as eavesdropping on conversations in order to find suitable LGBT recruits.

The Epoch Times report prompted the Spreckels School District to issue a statement last month announcing it would suspend the club’s activities as well as reprimand the teachers if deemed appropriate.

Sources: InfoWars.com; BitChute.com