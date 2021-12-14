Study: Recent Tyranny Linked to 23% Decline in Children’s Cognitive Abilities

New research out of Brown University has found that keeping children masked and locked up at home away from their friends has resulted in a 23 percent decline in their cognitive abilities. These and other Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions have been so destructive to children’s health that many of them are no longer able to communicate, either verbally or non-verbally.

For their research, Brown scientists analyzed 1,070 assessments given to 605 children in March 2020 when the lockdowns and mask mandates first began. Between March 2020 and July 2021, another 154 assessments were made from 118 children.

Another 39 children born in 2018 and 2019 who lived through the plandemic were also analyzed as part of the research. The three most accepted indicators of childhood development – early learning composite (ELC), verbal development quotient (VDQ), and non-verbal development quotient (NVDQ) – were all considered.

“The components of a child’s early learning correspond to his or her fine motor, visual reception, receptive, and expressive language scales,” reported Great Game India (GGI). “This scale can be considered the scale that’s equivalent to IQ score for early ears.”

What they learned from this compilation is that, on average, children’s IQ levels dropped by nearly one-quarter as a result of the government’s “saving lives” fascism.

“The results show that the early average results decreased by 23% from 100% in 2019 to 80% in 2020 and finally 77% in 2021,” GGI further explains.

“At the same time, the level of verbal development also dropped significantly, from an average of 100 in 2018 to 90 in 2020 and in 2021 down to around 70 … Nonverbal development quotient has been reduced similarly: from 105 in 2019 to 100 in 2020 and approximately 80 in 2021, respectively.”

Mask mandates have greatly damaged children’s normal development

The study concluded that children born during the plandemic now have “significantly reduced verbal, motor and overall cognitive performance compared to children born pre-pandemic.”

One of the most damaging aspects of the plandemic for children has been the mask mandates, particularly at school. Children are supposed to socialize and be close to their friends and peers, not “distanced” and told to treat others like the walking plague.

The study explained this in detail, warning that “masks worn in public settings and in school or daycare settings may impact a range of early developing skills, such as attachment, facial processing, and socioemotional processing.”

According to the authors, the worst-off childhood demographic are young boys and children from poorer families who saw the lowest cognitive test scores as a result of the plandemic tyranny.

“Wealthy parents can reduce the effects of pandemic much more effectively,” GGI explained.

“Comparing yearly mean scores since 2011, controlling for age, gender, demographic, and socioeconomic indicators, we find striking evidence of declining overall cognitive functioning in children beginning in 2020 and continuing through 2021,” the study explains.

“We find that males appear significantly more impacted than females, and that higher socioeconomic status (SES, as measured by maternal education) helps buffer against this negative impact.”

On a more individual level using longitudinal pre- and during-pandemic trends in the same children from 2018 to 2021, the researchers observed a clear and noticeable decline in averages once the plandemic was launched.

“There are sensitive periods in early childhood development in which language development and emotional development are really rapidly developing for the first few years of life,” warned Ashley Ruba, a postdoctoral researcher from the University of Wisconsin – Madison‘s Child Emotion Lab, to CNN back in August.

As for the oxygen deprivation component, masks inhibit the normal exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide (CO2), which causes further brain damage.

By Ethan Huff, Guest writer