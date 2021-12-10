3 Psychological Experiments & 2 Syndromes That Explain Why So Many People Conform With Tyranny

The orchestrators of the COVID scamdemic understand human psychology very well and have been able to cleverly hack or exploit psychological weaknesses in the masses to engender compliance and obedience.

In this article, I will emphasize 4 experiments that shed light on how people come to conform, adapt to absurdity and obey authority, even if it goes against their personal moral code and principles.

We must be aware of these tendencies within ourselves as we strive to remain sovereign and free individuals.

Making Sense of the Absurd COVID Trance-Like Behavior

1. The Asch Conformity Experiments

Peer pressure is not just something with which only kids or teenagers have to deal. The desire to belong is a deep-seated human drive. The Asch Conformity Experiments, conducted in 1951, were a set of experiments used to determine the degree to which people would adjust their behavior based on the need to fit in and not stand out.

Solomon Asch told the participants it was an experiment about visual perception. He first had them answer a simple question alone where they were comparing the length of 3 different lines on the right to the one on the left, and answering which line on the right was closest in length to the one on the left. 99% of people answered correctly.

Then, he put the participant in a room with others, where some of the others were actually confederates with the experimenter. The confederates would at times deliberately give the wrong answer. This had the effect of swaying the participant to give the wrong answer, denying their own eyes or senses in order to conform with the group.

Asch found people would go along with the group 37% of the time, but for different reasons: some because they thought they must be wrong (when so many others or “the group” has a different answer), and others because they wanted to avoid the discomfort of standing out. Asch also discovered that when he gave the participant a partner (i.e. another participant who was participating at the same time), then conformity dropped from 37% to 5%.

You can watch an except of the experiment here. The following is a revealing excerpt:

“Sometimes we go along with the group because what they say convinces us they are right. This is called informational conformity. Sometimes we conform because we are apprehensive that the group will disapprove if we are deviant. This is called normative conformity … The partnership variation shows that much of the power of the group came not merely from its numbers, but from the unanimity of its oppostion. When that unanimity is punctured, the group’s power is greatly reduced.”

2. The Milgram Experiments

The Milgram Experiment, conducted in 1961 and repeated many times, shows that ordinary people can be tricked into following orders and committing horrible acts if they believe the commands are coming from a legitimate authority.

The results show that generally 50-65% of people would obey authority even if it conflicted with their morals and conscience.

The experiment was set up by telling volunteers they would be helping with research to see how well people learnt via punishment. They needed to read questions to someone in another room, and if that person answered incorrectly, they were to administer an electric shock, each time at an increasing voltage.

As the experiment went on, they could hear the yells of pain after they inflicted the punishment, and they were led to believe they were causing it (although they were not; the person in the other room was a confederate of the experiment).

Although some of the volunteers clearly felt uncomfortable and objected, the experimenter in charge, who wore a white coat and introduced himself as a scientist, would merely say things like “the experiment requires that you continue” – and many did continue all the way to the highest voltage of shock.

You can watch an except of the experiment here. The following is narrated by Stanley Milgram himself:

“The results, as I observed them in the laboratory, are disturbing. They raise the possiblity that human nature cannot be counted on to insulate men from brutality and inhumane treatment at the direction of malevolent authorities. A substantial proportion of people do what they are told to do, irrespective of the content of the act, and without limitations of conscience, so long as they perceive that the command comes from a legitimate authority.

“If in this study, an anonymous experimenter could succesfully command adults to subdue a 50 year old man, and force on him painful electric shocks against his protests, one can only wonder what government, with its vastly greater authority and prestige, can command of its subjects.”

3. Stanford Prison Experiment

The Stanford Prison Experiment was conducted in 1971 and has a website dedicated to it here. Student volunteers were told they would be adopting the roles of prison guard and prisoner, participating in an experiment to study the psychological effects of prison life.

The experimenters set up a simulated prison and carefully noted the effects of it on the behavior of all those within its walls. Shockingly and very quickly, those playing the role of prison guard fell into sadism, and those playing the role of prisoner fell into depression.

These were volunteer strangers who had no previous affiliation or connection with each other. The experiment was stopped after 6 days for ethical reasons and concern about mental, emotional and physical health of the participants:

“Blindfolded and in a state of mild shock over their surprise arrest by the city police, our prisoners were put into a car and driven to the “Stanford County Jail” for further processing. The prisoners were then brought into our jail one at a time and greeted by the warden, who conveyed the seriousness of their offense and their new status as prisoners.

“Each prisoner was systematically searched and stripped naked. He was then deloused with a spray … The guards were given no specific training on how to be guards. Instead they were free, within limits, to do whatever they thought was necessary to maintain law and order in the prison and to command the respect of the prisoners … On the fifth night, some visiting parents asked me to contact a lawyer in order to get their son out of prison.

“They said a Catholic priest had called to tell them they should get a lawyer or public defender if they wanted to bail their son out! I called the lawyer as requested, and he came the next day to interview the prisoners with a standard set of legal questions, even though he, too, knew it was just an experiment.

“At this point it became clear that we had to end the study. We had created an overwhelmingly powerful situation – a situation in which prisoners were withdrawing and behaving in pathological ways, and in which some of the guards were behaving sadistically. Even the “good” guards felt helpless to intervene … I ended the study prematurely for two reasons.

“First, we had learned through videotapes that the guards were escalating their abuse of prisoners in the middle of the night when they thought no researchers were watching and the experiment was “off.” Their boredom had driven them to ever more pornographic and degrading abuse of the prisoners.

“Second, Christina Maslach, a recent Stanford Ph.D. brought in to conduct interviews with the guards and prisoners, strongly objected when she saw our prisoners being marched on a toilet run, bags over their heads, legs chained together, hands on each other’s shoulders. Filled with outrage, she said, “It’s terrible what you are doing to these boys!” Out of 50 or more outsiders who had seen our prison, she was the only one who ever questioned its morality.”

You can watch the film here.

These following two are syndromes, not experiments, but further explain human behaviour.

4. Stockholm Syndrome

The term Stockholm syndrome was first used by the media in 1973 when 4 hostages were taken during a bank robbery in Stockholm, Sweden.

The hostages defended their captors after being released and would not agree to testify against them in court. They had developed a connection with and an affinity for their captors.

Stockholm syndrome is thus defined as a condition in which hostages develop a psychological bond with their captors during captivity.

Wikipedia quotes this research from the book Stockholm Syndrome by C. S. Sundaram, which lists 4 key components that characterize Stockholm syndrome:

A hostage’s development of positive feelings towards the captor

No previous relationship between hostage and captor

A refusal by hostages to cooperate with police forces and other government authorities

A hostage’s belief in the humanity of the captor, ceasing to perceive them as a threat, when the victim holds the same values as the aggressor.

Even before the advent of the COVID scamdemic, I believe the world was suffering from societal Stockholm syndrome, i.e. a society-wide disorder of citizens liking and defending their political leaders who were actively exploiting them.

5. Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Munchausen syndrome was first described in 1951, relating to a group of patients who invented stories about their supposed illnesses, and convinced doctors to perform unnecessary surgical procedures on them. The theory is that these people were unconsciously doing this because they craved attention or care.

Munchausen syndrome by proxy is a variation, but contains a key difference. It is a specific form of child abuse first described in 1977 which describes situations in which the parents or the caregivers, almost always the mother, invent illness stories about their children and attempt to substantiate the stories by fabricating physical symptoms and signs.

Usually, families or caregivers bring the child to the hospital with symptoms that cannot be explained easily via physiologic ways, and these symptoms occur only when the child is with the parents.

The Underlying Patterns

Now that you know about these 5 experiments and syndromes, can you see how they fit into the COVID plandemic and at least partially explain all the COVID trance behavior?

Think about all the conformity that has happened, as people in many places still continue obediently wearing their masks, getting their fake-vaccine and chastising those who don’t follow all the ridiculous, illegal and illogical COVID rules.

Think about all those who were influenced into getting the clot shot to conform with the expectations of their spouse, partner, family or friends.

Think about all the blind obedience and lack of critical thinking that has happened, as white coated misleaders like Dr. Anthony Fraud-ci instructed the masses to “follow the science” and that if you disbelieved him, you would be going against science itself.

Think about all the heavy-handed and sadistic brutality dished out by sociopathic cops, especially in places like Australia, to those who dared to peacefully protest, walk around without a mask or simply walk outside their home for a few hours.

Think about how those cops (who were so inclined) relished the chance to become prison guards while the rest of the citizenry was relegated to prisoner status.

Think about all the support and praise leaders, whether political or scientific, have received over the last 20+ months, while they have been actively engaged in violating fundamental and inherent human rights, such as the right to work, to trade, to travel and to breathe air in an unrestricted manner, not to mention the rights of medical freedom and bodily autonomy.

Finally, think about the psychopathic nature of the state, which has invented a virus, a pandemic and an emergency in order to turn the citizenry into patients that must be “cared” for, even when the majority never wanted that care and even when that “care” is actually grave harm.

Final Thoughts

In so many ways, Operation Coronavirus is a psychological operation. It is the grand psy-op.

It works by leveraging fear to induce conformity, docility, obedience and a blind trust in authority. It works, as Huxley and Orwell both said in different ways, by attempting to make you love your servitude and love your captor-abuser. It works by attempting to make you doubt your own sanity and capacity to assess your own state of health.

Although it is vital to expose the numerous medical and scientific fallacies of the official COVID narrative (and there are many), as I and others have been diligently doing since the start, it is, I would suggest, even more critical to understand the powerful psychological manipulation that has taken place. We must do this in order to break free of the COVID trance propaganda and reclaim our sovereignty.

