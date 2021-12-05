the omicron connection to witchcraft & satanism
ConspiracyCoronavirusSatanism

The Omicron Connection to Witchcraft & Satanism

In 1963 the Italian film Omicron was released. It was about an Alien taking over a persons body to recon the planet for a future invasion! DEMON POSSESSION! It was produced by LUX Films which translates to Lucifer!

In 2013 the movie “The Visitor from the Planet Omicron” was released. Plot? An alien comes to earth with a botanical virus, but a gutsy Arizona widow wins him over with her garden-fresh cooking, and then tries to topple the corrupt government that put him up to it.

They always tell you what the are going to do in their writings, TV and Movies!

Watch this short video and you will see the connection:

Bill Gates ALSO Had a Game Created for Windows Called ‘Omikron’ in 1999 About Demons Pretending to Be Human in Order to Harvest Their Souls.

Sources: ExposingSatanism.org; BitChute.com

European Union Wants Mandatory Vaccinations and Debates Abolishing the Nuremberg Code (Trying to Pre-Empt Their Arrest for Crimes Against Humanity) Previous post

Related Articles

anti illuminati
ConspiracyControlDepopulationIlluminati

Exposing the Belief System of the ‘Elite’

european union debates abolishing the nuremberg code (trying to pre empt their arrest for crimes against humanity)
CoronavirusTyrannyVaccines

European Union Wants Mandatory Vaccinations and Debates Abolishing the Nuremberg Code (Trying to Pre-Empt Their Arrest for Crimes Against Humanity)

bill gates had a game created for windows called ‘omikron’ in 1999 about demons pretending to be human in order to harvest their souls
ConspiracyCoronavirusETs UFOsSpirituality

Bill Gates Had a Game Created for Windows Called ‘Omikron’ in 1999 About Demons Pretending to Be Human in Order to Harvest Their Souls

exposing the great narrative and metaverse agenda
ConspiracyGreat Reset

Exposing the Great Narrative and Metaverse Agenda