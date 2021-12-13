Professor of Psychology: Mind Control is Used Right Now to Enslave You Through ‘Mass-Formation’

Dr. Mattias Desmet, a professor of psychology at Ghent Universityin Belgium, has put together a thesis that could explain why so many people are still going along with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) shamdemic.

Desmet calls it “Mass-Formation,” a phenomenon in which individuals become so detached from reality and healthy relationships with each other that they end up latching onto artificial ideas that bond them back together, but in a synthetic way.

By demoralizing society with a steady stream of filth (i.e., LGBTQ, Hollywood, financial terrorism, corrupt religion), the social engineers were able to successfully sever the ties that used to bind society together. This created a sense of lostness among many, and what Desmet describes as “Free-Floating Anxiety” (FFA).

“There needs to be a lot of socially isolated people or people who experience a lack of social bond,” Desmet says. “People who experience a lack of ‘sense making.’ Unable to come to sensible conclusions.”

“There is a lot of Free-Floating Anxiety (FFA). Free-Floating because there’s nothing to connect their anxiety to. No focal point. Unable to identify what’s causing is, so no way to deal with it. There’s also a lot of Free-Floating Psychological-Discontent. People may experience their daily lives as lacking any purpose or meaning.”

Covid has become many people’s identity

FFA, Desmet contends, is one of the most painful psychological phenomena to experience, often leading to panic attacks. It is an unfocused, confused state of mind in which there is something causing that anxiety, but the brain does not know what it is.

This is where the plandemic comes into play. At just the right time, the powers that be launched a “crisis” that gave people’s aimless anxiety an object. It gave them a newly discovered purpose: defeating a “virus” by wearing a mask, staying away from other humans, and getting “vaccinated.”

“If a large segment of people is willing to follow this strategy to deal with this object of anxiety no matter the cost, then in a second step people start a collective and heroic battle with this Object of Anxiety and in that way a new kind of social bond emerges, and with that a new kind of ‘sense making’ or purpose,” Desmet says.

“Suddenly life is all directed towards battling this Object of Anxiety. This creates new sense of connectedness with others in the Mass-Formation.”

All of this has been done before, it is important to note. In the late 1970s, Russia staged a plandemic that, much like the current one, was used to usher in a medical police state.

And that is the final solution, by the way: to completely take over the planet and subdue everyone who lives on it under absolute authoritarianism. That is the goal of the plandemic, the “Omicron” (Moronic) variant, and every other aspect of this sham.

Because many people have become attached to the idea of the virus, their entire existence and even identity hinges upon the narrative surrounding it. The Branch Covidians are now bonded to the fiction, and there is no detaching some of them from it – probably ever.

“The resistance to understanding the narrative is false or wrong is driven by the fear of returning to the state of Free-Floating Anxiety and wanting to continue to experience the mental intoxication,” Desmet warns.

“This explains why arguing based on facts will not work. Facts no longer matter to them. Given the facts, they are be unable to come to sensible conclusions, even in their own best interests … Mass-Formation is also similar to mass-hypnosis in terms of people’s willingness to put up with things normally intolerable.”

But here’s the silver lining: Professor Matthias Desmet also explains ‘how we win’.

By Ethan Huff, Guest writer