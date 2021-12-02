lancet study mass vaccination fails to halt covid transmission rates
CoronavirusVaccines

Lancet Study: Mass Vaccination Fails to Halt Covid Transmission Rates

Successful vaccine rollouts have failed to stop Covid transmission, with new data showing the prevalence of the virus increasing in fully jabbed individuals, according to a medical study in The Lancet.

Examining new infections in Germany, researchers found that the rate of cases among fully vaccinated individuals aged 60 and older has risen from 16.9% in July to 58.9% in October.

lancet study mass vaccination fails to halt covid transmission rates

A nurse prepares a vaccination at Britain’s Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre vaccination centre. © Reuters / Lee Smith

Offering a clear assessment that fully vaccinated people are increasingly becoming the source of Covid transmission, the study identified a similar situation in the UK. Throughout Britain, the number of household contacts exposed to unvaccinated cases (23%) was slightly lower than the number exposed to vaccinated individuals (25%).

In the space of three weeks in Britain, 100 Covid cases were reported among individuals who are 60 or older. Out of those infections, 89.7% of people were fully vaccinated, while 3.4% were unvaccinated.

Here’s many other examples from all over the world:

More concerning for researchers, in Israel, an outbreak that infected multiple healthcare workers and patients, as well as their family members, came from a fully vaccinated hospital patient.

Backing up the fears expressed in the study, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently lists four of the five areas across the US with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated individuals as high transmission counties.

Researchers warned that decision makers must acknowledge the risk that is still posed by vaccinated individuals.

“It appears to be grossly negligent to ignore the vaccinated population as a possible and relevant source of transmission when deciding about public health control measures.”

The research released in The Lancet comes as countries weigh imposing Covid vaccine mandates to help protect citizens from the spread of the omicron variant and a potential resurgence in case numbers.

Greece became the first nation in the EU to implement a Covid vaccine requirement, threatening all over-60s who don’t get the jab with a monthly fine.

Source: RT.com / Reference: TheLancet.com

More Than 50% of ALL Vaccine Adverse Reactions Reported for Past 30+ Years Have Occurred in Past 11 Months Following COVID-19 Shots Previous post

Related Articles

more than 50% of all vaccine adverse reactions reported for past 30+ years have occurred in past 11 months following covid 19 shots
CoronavirusVaccines

More Than 50% of ALL Vaccine Adverse Reactions Reported for Past 30+ Years Have Occurred in Past 11 Months Following COVID-19 Shots

covid 'vaccines' are intentionally designed to reduce world population
ConspiracyCoronavirusDepopulationVaccines

Leading Doctor: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are Intentionally Designed to Reduce World Population

triple vaxxed cardiologist transmits omicron variant to another triple vaxxed cardiologist
CoronavirusVaccines

Israeli Media Reports: Triple-Vaxxed Cardiologist Transmits Omicron Variant to Another Triple-Vaxxed Cardiologist

another federal court blocks joe biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers — in all 50 states!
CoronavirusTyrannyVaccines

ANOTHER Federal Court Blocks Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandate For Healthcare Workers — In All 50 States!