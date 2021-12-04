How Suicidal Kids Are Being Mentally Tortured in Australia’s Covid ‘Prison’ Camps – Locked in Cells for More Than 23 Hours a Day

Australians and visitors to the island who find themselves in Covid quarantine camps are beginning to speak out regarding the poor treatment they are receiving.

For example, an article published by The Guardian on Thursday accused staff at the Northern Territory’s two youth detention centers of leaving children locked in cells for over 23 hours a day.

The report states, “The team also found the young inmates were being denied adequate access to education and medical services due to a lack of staff. Some young people were left in their cells for up to 23 hours and 45 minutes a day awaiting medical assessment for self-harm concerns.”

In another depiction of quarantine camp life, an Australian woman who was forcibly taken to the Northern Territory’s Howard Springs facility filmed a pair of workers threatening to fine her $5,000 for talking to another person through a fence.

“You can’t leave your balcony to go to the fence to talk to somebody else,” a man in full medical PPE told the woman.

Meanwhile in Howard Springs… pic.twitter.com/dXEGvRCQDG — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) December 3, 2021

The lady filming, 26-year-old Hayley Hodgson, argued that everyone in the camp has already tested negative for Covid which means there is no threat of transmission.

Despite the common-sense argument, camp staff told Hodgson she’d be fined $5,000 if she stepped off her front porch again.

“I’m not here to fight with you, I don’t want to fight with you,” the cowardly staffer muttered.

No wonder five people this week alone have risked $5,000 fines and elongated detentions by escaping Northern Territory camps.

Hayley ended up getting out of the camp after a 14-day detention despite testing negative for Covid three times during her stay.

Staff allegedly offered her Valium at one point to help calm her down.

Hodgson was tossed into a police van and hauled to the camp a few weeks ago after a friend of hers tested positive for Covid and investigators marked her as a close contact after tracking her scooter’s license plate number.

In an interview with Freddie Sayers of UnHerd, Hodgson recalled the moment she was captured.

“So, the police officers blocked my driveway,” she began. “I walked out and I said, ‘what’s going on, are you guys testing me for COVID? What’s happening?’ They said, ‘no, you’re getting taken away. And you have no choice. You’re going to Howard Springs. You either come with us now, and we’ll put you in the back of the divvy van. Or you can have a choice to get a COVID cab.’”

Hayley continued, “I just said, ‘I don’t consent to this. I don’t understand why I can’t just self-isolate at home, like a lot of other people are doing.’ And they just said, ‘we’ve just been told from higher up where to take you. And that’s all that there is.’”

Hayley Hodgson, 26, has just been released from a 14-day detention at the Howard Springs quarantine facility in Australia. On today's UnHerdTV, she explains how police officers came to her home and took her away. Don't miss 👉 https://t.co/FK97QOkJ3E pic.twitter.com/Kf7MzRrc67 — UnHerd (@unherd) December 2, 2021

The Australian woman added, “You feel like you’re in prison. You feel like you’ve done something wrong, it’s inhumane what they’re doing. You are so small, they just overpower you. And you’re literally nothing. It’s like ‘you do what we say, or you’re in trouble, we’ll lock you up for longer’. Yeah, they were even threatening me that if I was to do this again, ‘we will extend your time in here.’”

All of this out-of-control government tyranny is taking place in a state with only 290 recorded cases that just recorded its first Covid death on Friday.

See the full UnHerd interview with Hayley Hodgson below:

Sources: InfoWars.com; FreeWorldNews.tv