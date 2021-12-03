Jeffrey Epstein Visited Clinton’s White House 17 Times

Newly obtained documents show that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein visited the Clinton White House 17 times, including twice in one day on three separate occasions.

“Epstein, who died in 2019, visited Bill Clinton at the Executive Mansion over the course of three years with the first invitation coming just a month after his inauguration in January 1993,” reports the Daily Mail.

“The logs show the late financier showed up on 14 separate days, even making two visits in a single day on three different occasions.”

The documents detail how Epstein was specifically going to the West Wing, making it almost certain he was meeting with President Clinton.

Epstein’s invitations came courtesy of “Clinton’s most senior advisers and aides,” including one who later served as Treasury Secretary, the logs show.

The first witness in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., said during testimony this week that he saw Clinton on Epstein’s infamous ‘Lolita Express’ private jet several times.

Photos that emerged in January 2020 showed Clinton posing with suspected pimp Ghislaine Maxwell and another with sex slave Chauntae Davies.

Subsequent images were released showing Clinton enjoying a back massage from Davies while on a humanitarian trip with Epstein to Africa in September of 2002.

Records show that Clinton took at least 26 trips aboard the ‘Lolita Express’ – ditching his Secret Service detail for five of them.

Clinton denies ever visiting Epstein’s infamous ‘pedo island’ but Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich documentary “includes an interview with a longtime island employee saying he saw the former president there.”