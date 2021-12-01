Israeli Media Reports: Triple-Vaxxed Cardiologist Transmits Omicron Variant to Another Triple-Vaxxed Cardiologist

Israeli media reports transmission of new coronavirus strain between fully-vaccinated medical workers who even took booster jabs, casting doubt on vaccine effectiveness.

Even three doses of the Covid vaccine aren’t enough to prevent transmission of the new Omicron variant, if reports out of Israel are to be believed.

According to chatter on Twitter, there’s already been a community transmission of the new coronavirus variant between fully vaccinated Israeli medical workers who even took booster jabs, casting doubt on vaccine effectiveness.

Bad news on omicron transmission: https://t.co/dxxzUb4xeP — Yaneer Bar-Yam (@yaneerbaryam) November 29, 2021

“Israel is now reporting community transmission of Omicron from a cardiologist with 3 doses to another cardiologist with 3 doses,” distilled one social media news gatherer.

The reporter’s news was based on a report from Israel Public Broadcasting news agency Kann News, which tweeted an alert Monday about an Omicron transmission between a 70-year-old cardiologist and another doctor at Sheba Hospital.

While the virus’s transmission despite vaccinated status throws the entire jab narrative into question, it bolsters arguments blaming the vaccine for spreading the very disease it’s meant to cure.

Interesting to note the correlation between the arrival of the #variants against the #vaccination programme timeline … pic.twitter.com/LG5E6hS2cO — Freedom Podcast (@FreedomPodcast1) November 27, 2021

News of the transmission comes as Israel over the weekend imposed one of the world’s strictest bans on travel inside the country due to the new strain.