brazilian city cuts hospitalizations and mortality rates in half after implementing ivermectin as prophylaxis for covid

The city of Itajai, Brazil offered Ivermectin to its citizens during the COVID pandemic. The results were spectacular. Hospitalizations and deaths were cut in half.

This didn’t make any headlines.

Early on in the pandemic, before the vaccines were available, the Southern Brazilian city of Itajai offered Ivermectin as a prophylaxis against the disease.

Between July and December of 2020, roughly 220,000 people were offered a dose of 0.2mg/kg/day (roughly 18mg for a 200lb person) as an optional treatment for 2 days, once every two weeks.

133,051 people took them up on it, while 87,466 did not.

After analyzing the data, a team of researchers spanning several Brazilian institutes, the University of Toronto, and Columbia’s EAFIT concluded in a December pre-print study that hospitalization and mortality rates were cut in half over the seven-month period among the Ivermectin group.

This is even more impressive when you learn the IVM users were older on average, with 30% >50 yo versus 20% for non-IVM users. The mortality reduction is even higher looking at different age groups. 85% for 31-49 yo and 59% for >50 yo. pic.twitter.com/K6D5naybCS — Simon Vallée (@sival84) December 11, 2021

Explosive! India State of 241 MILLION People Declared COVID-Free After Government Promotes Ivermectin.

Sources: ZeroHedge.com; TheGatewayPundit.com