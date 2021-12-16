You know what George Orwell’s dystopian classic 1984 needs?

A politically correct modern day re-write from a feminist perspective.

Said no one ever.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” ― George Orwell, 1984

Truth bombs about the feminist agenda

Unfortunately, feminism was never about women’s rights. The Rockefeller Foundation sought to achieve multiple goals through the feminist movement, such as:

1). Depopulation by destroying the traditional family and having less kids as a result (statistically, there are more divorces than ever, even though less people than ever are getting married. Consequently, the Western population is in steep decline – which means that the plan was a resounding success).

2). Indoctrinating children in schools from a very early age, and destabilising society as a resul (this is according to Nicholas “Nick” Rockefeller himself) – before feminism, many kids were either home schooled by their mothers, or they would be sent to school later, and the curriculum was closely monitored by their mothers. Because both parents had to work a 9-5 job, the kids were sent to school earlier, and because the family was too busy working, the school became their main family. Of course, the curriculum deteriorated with each passing year, and we all know what abominations are being taught in schools today.

3). Taxing women (basically half of the population didn’t work, so they were not taxed).

We’ve all been lied to, people! If you really think about it, the women have actually been enslaved, not liberated. They’ve been put to work for eight hours a day, five days a week, until they’re 60. And now, all people are currency slaves, regardless of sex. What a sham!

