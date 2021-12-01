another federal court blocks joe biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers — in all 50 states!

A federal court in Louisiana has halted Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide on Tuesday.

Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana issued the preliminary injunction for healthcare workers at Medicare-certified facilities for all 50 states.

“If the executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the legislative branch to make laws, two of the three powers conferred by our Constitution would be in the same hands,” Doughty wrote.

“If human nature and history teach anything, it is that civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency.”

“During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties,” he added.

Though Doughty acknowledged the Supreme Court would likely ultimately decide on the matter, he also said “it is important to preserve the status quo in this case. The liberty interests of the unvaccinated requires nothing less.”

This latest ruling comes just a day after a Missouri federal court issued a similar injunction, but only in 10 states.

Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry praised the ruling against Biden’s “unconstitutional and immoral” mandate for healthcare workers.

“While our fight is far from over, I am pleased the Court granted preliminary relief against the President’s unconstitutional and immoral attack on not only our healthcare workers but also the access to healthcare services for our poor and elderly,” Landry said.

“I will see this case through to the end – fighting every step of the way to prevent the federal government from imposing medical tyranny on our citizens and turning last year’s healthcare heroes into this year’s unemployed.”

Earlier this month, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals also rebuked Biden’s vaccine mandate via OSHA for businesses with over 100 employees.

Read the Louisiana court ruling: