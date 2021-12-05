european union debates abolishing the nuremberg code (trying to pre empt their arrest for crimes against humanity)
European Union Wants Mandatory Vaccinations and Debates Abolishing the Nuremberg Code (Trying to Pre-Empt Their Arrest for Crimes Against Humanity)

As Mark Twain famously noted: history may not always repeat, but it rhymes. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has taken the leading elements of a dark time in history and now openly advocates for their repetition.

Can these people not hear themselves? This is madness.

Mrs. von der Leyen’s husband is Heiko von der Leyen, the Director of the US biotech company Orgenesis which specializes in medical research to include cell and gene therapies.

Mr. Heiko von der Leyen organizes the scientific experiments, and then his wife Ursula advocates for forced vaccinations for all citizens within the European Union; and the removal of the prohibitive Nuremberg Code.

This would be a twisted and sick plot within a science fiction movie; however, it is very real.

Austria has already announced compulsory COVID vaccinations which will be enforced starting in February of 2022. Greece has recently decided to fine all unvaccinated citizens €100 (£85) a month for their non compliance, and Germany announced Thursday a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Germany’s incoming Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said he supports compulsory vaccinations beginning in March 2022.

These European leaders are insane [and they MUST be prosecuted for crimes against humanity].

The New Nuremberg Trials 2021-2022: Latest Update From Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.

There is no better time than right now for Russia to invade Ukraine, and for the American people to tell our elected officials it’s none of our business. If returning to the era where Fascist government fiats are acceptable to the people in Europe, then let them fight or fall – we have our own axe handles, tar and feathers to carry.

On the domestic side, Naomi Wolf sees what is coming…

It is quite remarkable how Omicron suddenly triggered this latest wave of totalitarianism. I doubt the timing or delivery was accidental.

Source: TheConservativeTreehouse.com

