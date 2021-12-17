David Icke’s Latest Message (December, 2021): ‘This is What is Changing the World Right Now’

Humanity is awakening to the greatest truth and connecting to its true power more and more. This is what we were never supposed to know and now it cannot be stopped anymore.

Project ‘Looking Glass’ Insider: The ‘Elites’ Panicked When They Saw The Future – No Matter What They Do, Mankind Eventually Wins.

David Icke’s latest book, Perceptions of a Renegade Mind, is now available to purchase.

If you are watching this, it is coming to you at the perfect time on the path of least resistance. Trust your inner guidance and know that everything is already created for you.

