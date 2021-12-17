david icke 2021
ConspiracyETs UFOsInspiration

David Icke’s Latest Message (December, 2021): ‘This is What is Changing the World Right Now’

Humanity is awakening to the greatest truth and connecting to its true power more and more. This is what we were never supposed to know and now it cannot be stopped anymore.

Project ‘Looking Glass’ Insider: The ‘Elites’ Panicked When They Saw The Future – No Matter What They Do, Mankind Eventually Wins.

David Icke’s latest book, Perceptions of a Renegade Mind, is now available to purchase.

If you are watching this, it is coming to you at the perfect time on the path of least resistance. Trust your inner guidance and know that everything is already created for you.

References: YouTube.com; YouTube.com

George Orwell’s 1984 Will Be Re-Written to Be Politically Correct and Fit the Agenda Previous post

Related Articles

analysis how ‘build back better’ would make the rich even richer
ConspiracyNWO

Analysis: How ‘Build Back Better’ Would Make the Rich Even Richer

senior cardinal warns elites ushering in 'total control surveillance state'
ConspiracyControlCoronavirusGreat ResetInspirationReligion

THIRD Vatican Insider, a Senior Cardinal, Warns Elites Use Pandemic to Usher in a ‘Total Control Surveillance State’

msm fake news mind control false flag psyop
InspirationMind Control

In an Insane World, the Truly Sane Are Regarded As Crazy – Don’t Even Try to Fit

israel leads 10 country simulation of major cyber attack on global financial system
ConspiracyFalse FlagsFinance

False Flag Warning: Israel Leads 10-Country Simulation of Major Cyber Attack on Global Financial System, Just Months After WEF Did the Same Thing