CNN Producer Who Worked With Chris Cuomo, Charged With Shocking Underage Sex Crimes (As Young as 9)

A CNN producer who worked alongside former host Chris Cuomo has been arrested and charged with luring minors to his home for sexual activity. The accused pedophile wanted to “train” his victims to be “sexually submissive.”

John Griffin, 44, worked alongside disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo on ‘New Day’, and most recently served as producer for John Avlon, the liberal network’s senior political analyst.

Outside of work, however, the Connecticut man’s interests were dark and disturbing, and Griffin was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of attempting to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

According to a statement from the Justice Department, Griffin used instant messaging apps last year to contact the parents of minor daughters, persuading them “to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive.”

A “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” he allegedly said.

In June he allegedly told one mother that her 9- and 13-year-old daughters should be “trained properly,” and paid $3,000 for the woman and the nine-year-old to fly from Nevada to Boston. From there he is accused of driving them to his house in Ludlow, Vermont, where “the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity.”

The accused pedophile also targeted two other minors.

In one instance last April, he is accused of holding a “virtual training session” where he instructed a mother to undress and molest her 14-year-old daughter.

In June he allegedly proposed that another mother bring her 16-year-old daughter to his house for a “little mother-daughter trip,” where the daughter would be abused.

If convicted, Griffin faces between 10 years and life in prison for each count.

CNN has washed its hands of Griffin. In a statement to the Daily Mail on Friday, the network said that it takes “the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously.”

“We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation,” a CNN spokesperson added.

Source: RT.com