CNN Medical Analyst: ‘Cloth Masks Little More Than Facial Decorations’

CNN medical analyst Leana Wen is finally admitting what everyone already knew was the case: cloth face masks offer no protection against Covid, especially the omicron variant.

Appearing Monday to discuss how omicron will impact Christmas gatherings, the former Planned Parenthood president approved of get-togethers – but only for vaccinated people who’ve had booster jabs.

.@DrLeanaWen: "Don't wear a cloth mask. Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There's no place for them in light of Omicron." pic.twitter.com/Kpoj18sxdi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 21, 2021

“I would make sure that you’re vaccinated and boosted, make sure that you’re wearing a mask even though it’s outdoors,” she said.

Wen went on to caution three-ply surgical masks should be worn, because cloth masks just don’t work. In fact, she shockingly slammed cloth masks saying they might as well be useless face ornaments.

“If there are lots of people packed around you, [wear] a three-ply surgical mask – don’t wear a cloth mask. Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There’s no place for them in light of omicron. And so wear a high-quality mask, at least a three-ply surgical mask…”

The info likely comes as a shock to the CDC and the countless municipalities throughout the United States that have allowed cloth face coverings throughout the entire contrived pandemic.

Wen’s comments follow another CNN medical analyst who urged families to wear masks inside their homes during the holidays, with no specificity on the type of mask that should be used.

Also read: The Only Study Claiming Surgical Masks Work Has Just Fallen Apart.

CNN regular Dr. William Schaffner: “Please wear your mask” at Christmas with your family “whether you’re vaccinated or not” pic.twitter.com/N9fRY9b8sF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 16, 2021

“I recommend that we hang our stockings with care,” Dr. William Schaffner stated last week, adding, “We have to be careful because we are all going to get together, we should all be vaccinated and preferentially boosted. We should wear our masks if we are uncertain.”

Perhaps the most infamous mask hypocrisy came from Dr. Anthony Fauci himself, who declared during the onset of the pandemic that face masks weren’t necessary whatsoever as they merely provided an illusion of protection.

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” Fauci declared during a March 8, 2020, interview with 60 Minutes.

“Right now, in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.”

“You’re sure? Because people are listening really closely to this,” the interviewer told him.

“No, there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” Fauci answered.

“When you’re in the middle of an outbreak wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is, and often there are unintended consequences – people keep fiddling with the masks and they’re touching their face.”

Fast-forward to December 2021 and Fauci is now a fierce mask advocate claiming masks will be required for air travel for the foreseeable future.

No wonder no one trusts these people.

Source: InfoWars.com