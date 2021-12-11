canada footage from covid concentration camp

Footage filmed inside a Covid-19 concentration camp in Canada shows medical workers attempting to calm a man who’s flipping out after being forcibly detained for days.

The video appears to have been filmed by another detainee in what looks to be a hotel converted into a makeshift Covid-19 isolation center.

Covid detention camp in Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/CzvXPqwbRO — Walton De sousa🇨🇦 (@WaltonDesousa) December 9, 2021

“I don’t know when my flight is to get out of here. I’ve never committed a Goddamn crime,” the detainee tells a group of workers who are outfitted in full medical gowns, face masks and face shields.

“No you’re not a criminal, that’s not it,” a worker is heard telling the irate man.

“Then what the hell is going on here? I took three tests. I have a right to know when my test [results are] coming. Third day,” the detainee says.

The angry man also complained about the quality of food at the facility, saying, “I get shit food. Then I have no chance to say what I want. I got an ugly sandwich this afternoon that just makes me puke.”

The video concludes with the man complaining to workers he’s being treated poorly, saying, “Come on, you’re treating me crappy. You’re treating us all very poorly.”

As documented by a Canadian mom earlier this week, Canadians are being forced to go into mandatory quarantine by the government after arriving back in the country from foreign trips.

The mom, Tiffany Gaura, has been locked inside a quarantine room with her two daughters at the Westin Airport Hotel in Calgary after she returned from a work trip to Egypt.

“The Government of Canada as contracted the entire hotel as a ‘secure quarantine location,’” the mom explained in a recent Facebook post. “The parking lot is blocked with No Trespassing signs.”

Young children are checked into a quarantine hotel in Canada.https://t.co/CTA0V3icIcpic.twitter.com/3YRsL1CrHV — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 7, 2021

We were met by the Red Cross of Canada employees in HazMat suits. We were processed and taken to an isolation floor. We cannot go outside. We cannot leave our room. We cannot get deliveries or packages. We cannot consume anything from offsite. We only get the meals they send us (it’s now 6:30pm and we have not had anything to eat or drink since we landed at 3pm).

They have no cups for water in the room. I requested some but to no avail. Once we get our test results (presumably negative, and can take up to 72 hours) we must contact the Red Cross who will coordinate with Quarantine Officers for our release, that can take 48 hours (they say). They will provide us dedicated transport to our quarantine location (our home) where we must complete our 14 days in isolation. We must also take another test on Day 8.

This is happening, right now, in Canada, two years into a pandemic to vaccinated individuals. I don’t have the words to express this well. I waver back and forth between rage, embarrassment and disbelief. This will change my life, I have no doubt.

Happening right now in Germany & Australia: ‘Quarantine Camps’ Where People Are Taken By Force – And Some Are Located Within Prisons.

Here you can see footage from a newly-built quarantine camp in Australia: How Suicidal Kids Are Being Mentally Tortured In Australia’s Covid ‘Prison’ Camps – Locked In Cells For More Than 23 Hours A Day.

