bill gates had a game created for windows called ‘omikron’ in 1999 about demons pretending to be human in order to harvest their souls

In 1999, a video game called Omikron: The Nomad Soul was released for Microsoft Windows and later Dreamcast.

As if happening on cue from a Higher Power, (amen, brother, amen!) today comes the news that in 1999 Bill gates and Microsoft released a game called ‘Omikron’ that revolved around demons pretending to be human, and go around harvesting human souls [which is actually one of the most important chapters of the Alien Agenda].

The name of the game, Omikron, is basically the same as the new Covid mutation Omicron. In one speech, David Bowie’s character Boz speaks about taking a stand against the government, which many are likening to attitudes towards the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wake up. People of Omikron and it’s corrupt government are lulling you to sleep in order to control you better. They have transformed you into puppets that are manipulated by Icks and the Demons,” Boz says.

He continued: “Join the Awakened Ones and rise up to fight for your freedom. Together we can win.” (Source)

Watch below:

Bill Gates pretends to be human, Mark Zuckerberg pretends to be human, and the list goes on ad nauseum. File this article under Predictive Programming when you’re done reading it.

Honestly, is this how a human being acts? Something is seriously wrong with Mark Zuckerberg:

[Alien hybrids have been infiltrating the human species for a very long time. These hybrids occupy most positions of power in our society, and they are here to implement the New World Order, which is in fact the alien agenda.

Must-read artcile: Former ‘Men In Black’ Operative Exposed The Alien Agenda, As Well As ‘Predicted’ The COVID Outbreak Several Years Ago.

If you still think we are the only intelligent species in the universe, then you’ve already made up your mind on the subject. For everyone else, the following documentary from ’60 Minutes’ is just further evidence that hybrids far superior to humans are already among us]:

“But in the days of the voice of the seventh angel, when he shall begin to sound, the mystery of God should be finished, as he hath declared to his servants the prophets.” Revelation 10:7 (King James Bible)

Sources: NowTheEndBegins.com; HITC.com