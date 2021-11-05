ron paul vaccine linked ‘social credit score’
Social Credit ScoreTyrannyVaccines

Ron Paul: Vaccine-Linked ‘Social Credit Score’ Already Here, It Just Needs Funding

Congress is on the verge of funding the “unique patient identifier” program that would track the medical records of all Americans, including their vaccination status, warns Ron Paul.

by Kit Daniels

ron paul vaccine linked ‘social credit score’

Currently, there’s a degree of confidentiality when it comes to a patient’s medical records, and Dr. Paul helped block funding for a “unique patient identifier” when he was a congressman back in 1998.

“When I began fighting the unique patient ID in the 1990s, my opponents denied that medical identifiers would make it impossible to ensure confidentiality of medical records,” Dr. Paul wrote. “Now, they are saying we should support medical identifiers because they allow government officials, employers, schools, airlines, and even stores and restaurants to discover what, if any, vaccinations or other medical treatments we have or have not received.”

“The result of the identifier will be a medical caste system, where those who refuse to follow the mandates or advice of the ‘experts’ are denied opportunities to work, receive an education, or even go to church or enjoy a night out on the town.”

This is no different than China’s ‘social credit score’ program in which citizens are banned from public travel and other routine activities if they don’t comply with government demands.

“China’s social credit system is a combination of government and business surveillance that gives citizens a “score” that can restrict the ability of individuals to take actions — such as purchasing plane tickets, acquiring property or taking loans — because of behaviors,” wrote Kristin Tate.

The program has been compared to the Book of Revelations in the Bible which warns of a future where people cannot buy or sell unless they have the “mark of the beast.”

The World Economic Forum has already proposed elimination paper passports in favor of a digital passport linked to a traveler’s vaccination status.

Menu of Cop26 Globalists (Who Arrived in 400 Private Jets) Leaked and It's 60% Meat, While Telling You to Eat Bugs Previous post

Related Articles

mean of cop26 globalists leaked and it's 60% meat, while telling you to eat bugs (like serving cigarettes to a lung cancer conference)
ConspiracyGlobal Warming HoaxTyranny

Menu of Cop26 Globalists (Who Arrived in 400 Private Jets) Leaked and It’s 60% Meat, While Telling You to Eat Bugs

24 year old hockey star boris sadecky died after collapsing on ice in cardiac arrest last friday
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

24-Year-Old Hockey Star Boris Sadecky Died After Collapsing on Ice in Cardiac Arrest Last Friday

indian television exposes how pfizer bullies and blackmails countries for covid shots – 'desperate countries force to make humiliating concessions'
ControlCoronavirusVaccines

Indian Television Exposes How Pfizer Bullies and Blackmails Countries for COVID Shots – ‘Desperate Countries Force to Make Humiliating Concessions’

7 hollywood celebrities who are refusing the covid vaccines 2
CoronavirusInspirationVaccines

7 Hollywood Celebrities Who Are REFUSING the Covid Vaccines