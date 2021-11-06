dr vernon coleman – “putting fluoride in drinking water does far more harm than good”
UK Wants to Add Fluoride to Drinking Water – Dr Vernon Coleman Explains Why This ‘Does Far More Harm Than Good’

The UK’s four chief medical officers (including the inevitable and, to me, increasingly scary Dr Whitty of England) want to see fluoride added to all drinking water in the UK.

There is already fluoride in some areas but these people, who have I believe betrayed the British public throughout the covid-19 fraud, now want fluoride in all our drinking water.

Dr Vernon Coleman: “Putting Fluoride in drinking water does far more harm than good.”

Watch below:

You can read a plethora of articles on fluoride (most based on scientific studies) by following THIS LINK, and then you can make up your own mind.

Sources: TheExpose.uk; BrandNewTube.com

